Beatrice Miele
2d ago
Very Sad. Her Mom was an adorable lady..& her dad will be lost without "his "Babs".. prayers for the whole family..
7
Lavonne Parker
2d ago
Whitney and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. The last episode I watched Babs was on the road to recovery. I love this show. What happened?
2
Related
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Mom's Death
Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by...
The Heartbreaking Death Of Whitney Thore's Mom, Babs
It's a sad day for the fans and the cast of TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," as on December 8, Whitney Thore announced via Instagram that her mother, affectionately known as "Babs," died the day before at 76 due to a condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy. The devastating condition is incurable and can cause strokes, brain bleeds, and even dementia.
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of 'Beautiful' Baby Niece Lennon: 'Unimaginable'
Jenna Johnson's brother Ashton announced on Instagram that his daughter was delivered stillborn on Dec. 2 Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her baby niece Lennon Sky, who was delivered stillborn last week. On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, announced on Instagram that her brother Ashton Johnson and his wife Skyler "went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week." Jenna shared a series of photos from a snowy graveside memorial for Lennon, where a photo of the baby girl was...
90 Day: The Single Life's Veronica Has A New Man In Her Life, And It Might Be Another 90 Day Fiancé Star
90 Day: The Single Life's latest preview revealed Veronica has a new guy, and it's possible it's someone viewers recognize.
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Emotionally Confesses She Doesn't Want To 'Say Goodbye' To Her Kids After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19
Robyn Brown fears for her life after checking into the hospital with breathing problems due to COVID-19 in a sneak peek for the Sunday, December 4, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.Despite following Kody's strict pandemic protocols — which caused a major divide between himself and some of his other wives and children throughout Season 16 — Robyn, the Brown family patriarch and several of their children all contracted the virus."Robyn's not improving. She's not improving. Finally our doctor says, 'Take her to the hospital,'" Kody, 53, emotionally confesses in the clip. "People go to the hospital to die."AWKWARD? ESTRANGED 'SISTER...
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
Conjoined twin describes her 18-month relationship with her boyfriend
Two sisters who live as conjoined twins have revealed details about their dating lives. Participating in the video 'We're Conjoined Twins. Carmen and Lupita were put in the limelight by the Jubilee YouTube channel and addressed questions from eager viewers.
After Death of Infant Son Earlier This Year Brian McKnight Announces Wife’s Pregnancy
In a recent social media post, crooner Brian McKnight announced that there will be an addition to his family. Last week, McKnight and his wife, Leilani McKnight revealed on both of their Instagram accounts that the duo is expecting a baby soon. “We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT...
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
toofab.com
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Sweetest Photos With Her Kids After Kody Brown Split
Following Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s split after 25 years together, she’s found solace in spending time with family. “Hanging out with these awesome kids tonight! So blessed,” the Sister Wives star captioned an October 2022 Instagram photo with four of Kody and Janelle Brown’s children: Robert, Gabe, Hunter and Savanah. Kody, for his part, is a […]
‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’
It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson Dies Suddenly
Duane "Dog" Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter is mourning the passing of David Robinson today. The famous bounty hunter and reality TV star called Robinson his "right-hand man of many years". The circumstances around Robinson's death are still being investigated but initial reports suggest Robinson suffered an undisclosed medical emergency on Wednesday.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
90 Day: The Single Life Revealed One Big Problem With Mike And Natalie After Their Reunion
Mike and Natalie's reconciliation was blocked by one major player impacted by all their drama.
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Doesn't 'Want to Be in a Relationship' with First Wife Meri Anymore
Meri Brown said on Sunday's episode that she's still interested in being a part of the family — but Kody made his views on how he feels about her very clear Kody Brown dropped some tough truths on first wife Meri Brown in this week's Sister Wives. When Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, met with Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown during Sunday's episode to discuss their plans for their Coyote Pass property, the conversation inevitably shifted toward their increasingly complicated relationship dynamics. "This last year and a half has really shattered what I...
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Comments / 6