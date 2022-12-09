Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Tucker’s contract details with MSU to be spelled out
EAST LANSING, MI — We’ll soon know who is paying the majority of the 95-million-dollar contract MSU head football coach Mel Tucker signed last year. Michigan State University now has ten days to release information on agreements between MSU and two large donors to the Detroit Free Press.
wkzo.com
Illness closes mid-Michigan school
CARSON CITY, MI — The large number of students missing class due to illness has prompted the Carson City-Crystal Area School District to cancel all classes today and tomorrow. The school distirct is about 45 minutes northwest of Lansing. The Montcalm County school district made the announcement yesterday afternoon...
wkzo.com
MSP investigating theft of Romex wire and catalytic converter in recent days
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a pair of 1,000 foot rolls of Romex wire in St. Joseph County. Troopers say the thefts happened in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road and it’s believed the crimes took place sometime between December 2 and December 5.
