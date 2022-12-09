ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wkzo.com

Tucker’s contract details with MSU to be spelled out

EAST LANSING, MI — We’ll soon know who is paying the majority of the 95-million-dollar contract MSU head football coach Mel Tucker signed last year. Michigan State University now has ten days to release information on agreements between MSU and two large donors to the Detroit Free Press.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Illness closes mid-Michigan school

CARSON CITY, MI — The large number of students missing class due to illness has prompted the Carson City-Crystal Area School District to cancel all classes today and tomorrow. The school distirct is about 45 minutes northwest of Lansing. The Montcalm County school district made the announcement yesterday afternoon...
CARSON CITY, MI

