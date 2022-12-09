ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Our Lady of Malibu welcomes community to its Christmas Boutique

By The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 6 days ago

Proceeds help support renovations at OLM school and church

By Emmanuel Luissi

Special to The Malibu Times

Our Lady of Malibu School hosted its Christmas Boutique on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event featured vendor tables, food trucks, a bake sale, and photos with Santa.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and concluded with the Christmas tree lighting ceremony with music and hot cocoa.

Advertisement

There were a variety of different items sold at the event. Vendors sold clothing, jewelry, books, pottery, candles, plants, and salsa.

Twenty percent of all proceeds were donated to the Our Lady of Malibu school and church. The money will go into the annual fund, which will help make renovations to the school’s upper field and upper playground in the school’s kindergarten area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwBTm_0jdMWNOu00
Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZT5tQ_0jdMWNOu00
Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzelD_0jdMWNOu00
Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7jiM_0jdMWNOu00
Vendors sold clothing, jewelry, books, pottery, candles, plants and more. Twenty percent of all proceeds were donated to the Our Lady of Malibu school and church. Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4NBJ_0jdMWNOu00
Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEMCb_0jdMWNOu00
Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPzKw_0jdMWNOu00
Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30p8pg_0jdMWNOu00
Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

Gina Longo, Co-Chair of the OLM Parent Guild, said she was grateful for everyone who contributed their time and money for a good cause, but said the event was really about creating community.

“Really it’s about community awareness and bringing people into Our Lady of Malibu as a school and a church. We’re a tight-knit family here and we want to make that family bigger,” Longo said. “We love creating a place where people can feel like a part of the community and that was really the point of today’s event.”

Steve Graham, a parent volunteer, said he is happy to see the community returning to in-person gathering and said it is an exciting time for the school and church.

“This is only our second fundraiser [since COVID-19 pandemic] so I think that being able to do this again it’s an exciting time for the school to open its doors to the community again, welcome them to this environment, and experience OLM the way it’s been experienced for the last 50 years,” Graham said.

Krisha Garvey, owner of Golden State Beauty, was a vendor at the event. She attended the school as a child and said being able to contribute to the church was a rewarding experience.

“The experience is so tender for me. This was my family, this school is my family,” Garvey said. “I remember I had everyone who I cared about and everyone who cared about me here in one place, so to come back and give back is the ultimate feeling of goodwill.”

Santa Claus made an appearance at the event, and said he had to visit OLM because he knows that Malibu is full of loving families and wanted to spread the Christmas cheer in the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKAJa_0jdMWNOu00
Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brV7j_0jdMWNOu00
Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055xhs_0jdMWNOu00
Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ww1k0_0jdMWNOu00
Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

“The event is great, the kids have been wonderful. I am leaving all the kids with one specific request from Santa Claus and that’s to look for opportunities to be kind,” Santa said.

Stevie Simpson, 7, said she liked meeting Santa Claus. She said she asked Santa for an iPad and an Apple Pen for Christmas, and believes she will get it because she has been good this year.

Santa said he is evaluating things based on everyone’s contributions to the community and their ability to look for and find opportunities to be kind.

“She seemed like an amazing young lady with a heart that’s pure and solid and I think she can probably count on getting the gift that she wants,” Santa said.

The post Our Lady of Malibu welcomes community to its Christmas Boutique appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

40 artists display their work at the Malibu Art Association first annual Holiday Boutique and Art Sale

A portion of all art sales at the event contributed to the association’s fund for art scholarships for local youth By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times The Malibu Art Association welcomed the community to their first annual Holiday Boutique and Art Sale last weekend on Dec. 3 and 4. The events were held […] The post 40 artists display their work at the Malibu Art Association first annual Holiday Boutique and Art Sale appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Arts Commission holds ‘Malibu Inspired Art’ exhibition

Paintings, sculptures, and photographs once again filled the walls of City Hall for the Malibu Arts Commission exhibition “Music Inspired Art.” The gallery features fine art, three-dimensional work created by Malibu and non-Malibu artists inspired by music.  Contributing artists include: Irene Biery, Raphaele Cohen-Bacry, Julie Ellerton, Kylie Epstein, Barbara Freund, Maureen Haldeman, Diane Hines, Ann […] The post Malibu Arts Commission holds ‘Malibu Inspired Art’ exhibition appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: Malibu’s Unique Position

Malibu’s Unique Position Dear Editor, Our City Council now has two new members, so it might be a good time to remind citizens of Malibu’s unique position. While we are an incorporated city with all of the issues that presents, we also have five other governmental or quasi-governmental organizations within our city limits that we […] The post Letter to the Editor: Malibu’s Unique Position appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: In Memory of Kim Devore

In Memory of Kim Devore I’ve known Kim Devore for over twenty-five years, since she first came to write for us at the Malibu Times. She was so much part of our lives and the life of the Malibu Times that it is difficult to think of her being gone. Kim was easy to work […] The post Letter to the Editor: In Memory of Kim Devore appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Pepperdine lights up the Christmas Tree

Students, staff and community members gathered at Pepperdine University on Friday evening for the annual festive Christmas Tree lighting.  The Christmas Tree Lighting is an annual tradition where the Pepperdine community gathers for a time of worship and celebrating the birth of Christ. The program culminates in the lighting of the Christmas tree. “The Christmas […] The post Pepperdine lights up the Christmas Tree appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Christmas Community night to support the Malibu High Booster Club

Join for a community night on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chili Cook-Off Site. Bison Burger Truck will be there from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Malibu High School Choir will perform at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy hot chocolate, candy canes and crafts. Members of the Malibu High Sharks […] The post Christmas Community night to support the Malibu High Booster Club appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu provides holiday safety tips

The City of Malibu staff and City Council wish everyone in the community a safe and happy holiday, filled with health, happiness, family, friendship and love. We are grateful to serve this community and work together to help protect Malibu’s beautiful natural surroundings and environment, and protect Malibu’s safety and community character.   As we head […] The post City of Malibu provides holiday safety tips appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar for the week of Dec. 8

THURS, DEC. 8 PARK TALES: ART IN THE PARK Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. On Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Pre-registration is required at […] The post Calendar for the week of Dec. 8 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Michael Landon Community Center to be closed for maintenance

The Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park will be closed from Dec. 12 through 18 for maintenance. Exterior restroom access will be available. Additional water bottle filling stations and drinking fountains are located on the multipurpose field near the sandbox play area and at the baseball fields. For more information on the city’s […] The post Michael Landon Community Center to be closed for maintenance appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Twenty-two years of myths, legends, rumors, and pies

Bill Miller of Malibu Kitchen says goodbye after more than two decades By Benjamin Marcus Special to Malibu Times Think of the final scene of Cinema Paradiso, where after many years away, the famous movie director returns to the small Sicilian town that shaped him, and he sees all the characters who were part of […] The post Twenty-two years of myths, legends, rumors, and pies appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Best Shot: Sunset at Malibu Lagoon

Sunset at Malibu Lagoon on Nov. 7. Photo by Eli Van der Ryn (age 13) @surfshotsbyeli To submit your community spotlight, send a high resolution (300 dpi) jpeg photo by email to editorial@malibutimes.com, along with a caption up to 85 words. The post Malibu Best Shot: Sunset at Malibu Lagoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

#SaveLACougars campaign holds seminar

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, a cougar attacked a small dog while it was being walked on a leash near the Hollywood Reservoir. Based on video footage and GPS tracking collar data, Santa Monica Mountains National Parks Service confirmed P-22 was the animal responsible for the attack. “We understand an incident like this is upsetting and […] The post #SaveLACougars campaign holds seminar appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Deadline to submit comments on MRCA’s proposed Malibu campsite plan is Dec. 16

The window is closing for community residents to submit written comments and questions by email or regular mail to the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority (MRCA) on their proposed overnight camping plans for Malibu. Officially titled the “Malibu Lower-Cost Accommodations Public Works Plan for Malibu Bluffs and Ramirez Canyon Park,” the agency wants to allow […] The post Deadline to submit comments on MRCA’s proposed Malibu campsite plan is Dec. 16 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce CEO honored by City Council

The Malibu City Council took time out of its busy meeting last week to honor the chief executive officer of the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce. Barbara Bruderlin has served the Malibu business community as CEO of the now merged Chamber of Commerce since 2016. She was honored for her dedication to the community. […] The post Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce CEO honored by City Council appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu filmmakers Rory Kennedy and Mark Bailey set to debut new volcano documentary on Netflix

The timing couldn’t be better — just as the Big Island of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano began erupting and spewing fresh lava this past week, a new documentary about an explosive volcano eruption in 2019 on New Zealand is coming out: “The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari” by Malibu residents and filmmakers Rory Kennedy and Mark […] The post Malibu filmmakers Rory Kennedy and Mark Bailey set to debut new volcano documentary on Netflix appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: Post Mortem

Post Mortem Dear Editor, It is often difficult to know precisely what the results of an election mean because there are so many different reasons why people vote the way they do. First and foremost, Doug Stewart and Marianne Riggins were elected because they are both decent, caring, competent people who want to make Malibu […] The post Letter to the Editor: Post Mortem appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Santa Monica-Malibu School District to send COVID tests home for the holidays

Students and teachers in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District are counting the days until December 17 when a two week winter break begins for holiday celebrations, visiting with families and maybe even some vacation time. But district officials are getting cautious about a winter surge in COVID-19 positive cases that has affected Los Angeles County. With positive […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu School District to send COVID tests home for the holidays appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Optimist Club of Malibu holds Youth Appreciation awards ceremony at Pepperdine

For the first time since 2019, the Optimist Club of Malibu was able to host its annual Youth Appreciation Program in person at Pepperdine University on Thursday, Nov. 17.  “The Malibu Optimists believe it is important to recognize the youth of our community for their efforts and achievements in the arts, athletics, academics and community […] The post Optimist Club of Malibu holds Youth Appreciation awards ceremony at Pepperdine appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre to present ‘Joys of the season’ at Pepperdine

Another Christmas tradition is finally returning to Malibu after the pandemic — the annual holiday dance and ballet performance at Pepperdine.  Under the direction of Director and Choreographer Natasha Middleton, the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre (PBDT) will be giving two holiday dance performances at Pepperdine University on Dec. 10 and 11, under the auspices of […] The post Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre to present ‘Joys of the season’ at Pepperdine appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Adamson House returns with its annual fundraiser

The holiday season has begun and The Adamson House is already festively decorated for the holiday season once again for the annual holiday fundraiser. Now through Dec. 21, guests will be able to explore the beautiful 1930s beach home filled with vintage ornaments, handwritten Christmas cards, and of course a Christmas tree in every room. […] The post The Adamson House returns with its annual fundraiser appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy