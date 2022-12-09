Read full article on original website
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
NEXT Weather: Massive winter storm takes aim at Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dynamic storm has been blasting its way across the nation, producing everything from blizzard conditions in the Dakotas to tornadoes in Texas, and on Thursday, it will be our region's turn to deal with the wrath of this storm.Depending on where in the region you reside, expect to see heavy rain, a wintry mix, gusty winds and even accumulating snowfall.A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Carbon and Monroe Counties Thursday morning through Friday a.m. for snow and ice.TimingPrecipitation will likely arrive just in time to snarl the Thursday morning commute, arriving around 6 a.m....
NBC Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT: Storm Could Bring Snow, Ice, Heavy Rain to Philly Region
Some parts of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys could get a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain as a large coastal storm system moves into the region Thursday. Most neighborhoods should get heavy rain and strong winds causing disruptive conditions before the storm moves out. Léelo en español...
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
Tips Given After Bear Sightings In Berkeley
BERKELEY – The local police put out a message letting people know that there have been some black bear sightings in the township and what to do if you encounter one. “It’s important to remember that although they are generally scared of humans they are opportunistic feeders and they do end up in areas outside of their normal habitat. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t attempt to make contact with a bear. Like any wild animal they can be dangerous. Seeing one can be alarming but there are some things you can do to prevent them from going by you,” police said.
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
thesunpapers.com
State aid allows county to replace traffic signs
People who get lost while driving, even with a GPS, realize how important traffic signs are to finding a destination. During the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, German soldiers actually changed the direction of the signs so Allied soldiers coming to the aid of Bastogne would go in the wrong direction. Getting lost on the roads in France cost lives.
Dead Whale Washes Up On NJ Beach
A dead whale washed up on a New Jersey beach over the weekend. The animal's carcass was discovered by beachgoers in Strathmere early Saturday, Dec. 10. Footage was posted across social media before the remains were removed. to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Entries list property address followed by...
When is the New Planet Fitness in Somers Point, NJ Opening?
As many are thinking about what their New Year's resolution might be, the new Planet Fitness in Somers Point might be giving you the chance at getting a head start. Many people have been asking when the new gym, which will be located at 214 New Road, in the spot that was previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop next to the Acme.
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
A Fitness Director for the YMCA of Bucks County Was Recently Named ‘America’s Favorite Instructor’
The director was voted as one of the best in the entire country. A well-respected Bucks County health and wellness director has been voted as the best fitness instructor in the entire country. Megan McCuen, the Director of Group Wellness for the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties, was recently...
‘Step into’ a holiday Hallmark movie this month in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
Majestic Mansion Selling For $25M In South Jersey
A seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is for sale on 7.7 acres of land in Burlington County.The 40,000-square-foot home in Moorestown, listed by Sothebys Real Estate, also features majestic staircases, a spacious kitchen and a bar with a billiards table.It's selling for $24.95 million.There are six …
Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report
Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports. The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical...
Raising Cane’s Appears to Be Moving Ahead With Woodbury Outpost Proposal
Earlier this year, the rapidly growing chicken joint announced it would be opening some 20 new restaurants throughout the region.
Glassboro-Camden light rail project faces some pushback in Trenton
South Jersey transportation officials continue working on plans to develop the Glassboro-Camden light rail line, but some lawmakers in Trenton say there are better uses for that money.
CBS News
How a Gloucester County town brings you closer to Christmas
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Plenty of people braved the cold weather for a good cause in South Jersey Saturday night. Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, is back for its second year. So many people bundled up to get into the holiday spirit. With a big carousel,...
Firefighter Falls 20 Feet From Ladder Battling Bucks County Blaze
A firefighter was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after falling from a ground latter while battling a fire at a business over the weekend in Bensalem.The Newport Fire Company was called to a water flow alarm at Ebooks Web LLC on Bridgewater Road on Saturday, Dec. 10, where firefight…
