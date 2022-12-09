ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Massive winter storm takes aim at Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dynamic storm has been blasting its way across the nation, producing everything from blizzard conditions in the Dakotas to tornadoes in Texas, and on Thursday, it will be our region's turn to deal with the wrath of this storm.Depending on where in the region you reside, expect to see heavy rain, a wintry mix, gusty winds and even accumulating snowfall.A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Carbon and Monroe Counties Thursday morning through Friday a.m. for snow and ice.TimingPrecipitation will likely arrive just in time to snarl the Thursday morning commute, arriving around 6 a.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

FIRST ALERT: Storm Could Bring Snow, Ice, Heavy Rain to Philly Region

Some parts of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys could get a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain as a large coastal storm system moves into the region Thursday. Most neighborhoods should get heavy rain and strong winds causing disruptive conditions before the storm moves out. Léelo en español...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Tips Given After Bear Sightings In Berkeley

BERKELEY – The local police put out a message letting people know that there have been some black bear sightings in the township and what to do if you encounter one. “It’s important to remember that although they are generally scared of humans they are opportunistic feeders and they do end up in areas outside of their normal habitat. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t attempt to make contact with a bear. Like any wild animal they can be dangerous. Seeing one can be alarming but there are some things you can do to prevent them from going by you,” police said.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

State aid allows county to replace traffic signs

People who get lost while driving, even with a GPS, realize how important traffic signs are to finding a destination. During the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, German soldiers actually changed the direction of the signs so Allied soldiers coming to the aid of Bastogne would go in the wrong direction. Getting lost on the roads in France cost lives.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dead Whale Washes Up On NJ Beach

A dead whale washed up on a New Jersey beach over the weekend. The animal's carcass was discovered by beachgoers in Strathmere early Saturday, Dec. 10. Footage was posted across social media before the remains were removed. to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.
STRATHMERE, NJ
97.3 ESPN

When is the New Planet Fitness in Somers Point, NJ Opening?

As many are thinking about what their New Year's resolution might be, the new Planet Fitness in Somers Point might be giving you the chance at getting a head start. Many people have been asking when the new gym, which will be located at 214 New Road, in the spot that was previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop next to the Acme.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Daily Voice

Majestic Mansion Selling For $25M In South Jersey

A seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is for sale on 7.7 acres of land in Burlington County.The 40,000-square-foot home in Moorestown, listed by Sothebys Real Estate, also features majestic staircases, a spacious kitchen and a bar with a billiards table.It's selling for $24.95 million.There are six …
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report

Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports. The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical...
PAULSBORO, NJ

