CHICAGO, ILLINOIS (December 13, 2022) — Landmarks Illinois is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. The annual Most Endangered list is our longest-running advocacy program that calls attention to historic and culturally-significant sites across the state that are threatened with deterioration, demolition, or inappropriate development. Nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered list can be made online here and are due January 17, 2023.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO