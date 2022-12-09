Read full article on original website
Iowa Water Watch: Reflections on Water Work in 2022
DES MOINES, IOWA (December 13, 2022) — In our final Iowa Water Watch newsletter of 2022, we reflect on the Iowa Environmental Council’s water and land work over the past year. There is a lot to be proud of, a lot to learn from, and many opportunities to look forward to.
Iowa Solar Association Offers Support to Iowans Impacted by Moxie Solar Closure
NORTH LIBERTY, IOWA (December 13, 2022) — The Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association (ISETA) is reaching out to Iowans to offer help to those impacted by the recent closure of Moxie Solar (who was not an ISETA member). With projects left in limbo, Iowans can find a local, trusted,...
Solidarity Rally Planned to Support Rail-Workers
DES MOINES, IOWA (December 12, 2022) — The SMART Transportation Division, BLET, and other organized labor groups plan to rally December 13 in support of freight rail-workers after the US government imposed a contract on members of SMART-TD and three other unions December 2. A Solidarity Rally is planned...
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller Secures $70.3 Million in Opioid Funds from CVS and Walgreens
DES MOINES, IOWA (December 12, 2022) — Attorney General Tom Miller and other attorneys-general have finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens over their role in the opioids crisis, which will provide Iowa $70.3 million. Under today’s agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion, and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion nationally.
Special Olympics Iowa Inducts Inaugural Class into Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame
GRIMES, IOWA (December 12, 2022) — Special Olympics Iowa will induct the 2022 inaugural class, nine individuals, into the Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame on December 15. The Hall of Fame class includes Bobby Johnson (Waterloo), Deb Eldred (West Des Moines), Jody Sheriff (Greenfield), Joe and Eileen Wilson (Cedar Falls), Kim Lively (Ames), Randy Spurr (Norwalk), Ron Miller (Muscatine), and Suzie Moorman (Corydon). The introduction ceremony will take place at West 48 at Blue Compass.
Landmarks Illinois Seeks Nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS (December 13, 2022) — Landmarks Illinois is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. The annual Most Endangered list is our longest-running advocacy program that calls attention to historic and culturally-significant sites across the state that are threatened with deterioration, demolition, or inappropriate development. Nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered list can be made online here and are due January 17, 2023.
