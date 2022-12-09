New Mexico will require smart inverters for new distributed solar and storage, joining several other states in doing so, starting next March. The new requirement aims to help utilities meet rising customer demand to install rooftop solar and storage, as some utility circuits are considered “at saturation” and unable to accommodate new interconnections without significant upgrades and substantial costs, said the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, in its final order.

