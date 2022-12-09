Read full article on original website
To make room for more distributed solar and storage, New Mexico to require smart inverters
New Mexico will require smart inverters for new distributed solar and storage, joining several other states in doing so, starting next March. The new requirement aims to help utilities meet rising customer demand to install rooftop solar and storage, as some utility circuits are considered “at saturation” and unable to accommodate new interconnections without significant upgrades and substantial costs, said the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, in its final order.
Sunrise brief: World to deploy as much renewable energy in the next five years as the last 20
Clean energy apprenticeship program to train and employ New Jersey residents The utility to non-profit partnership initiative is aimed at creating 3,200 clean energy jobs in the NY-NJ tri-state area. Nevada’s largest utility to deploy 440 MWh battery energy storage system Construction of the Energy Vault BESS will begin Q2...
Microsoft, Nike and Common Energy partner on community solar in Oregon
Microsoft, Nike and Common Energy partnered on the Skyward Community Solar project, Standard Solar’s first community solar project in Oregon. Skyward Solar is a 2.5 MWac photovoltaic solar facility located on 12 acres. The facility is now fully operational and 100% subscribed. It consists of modules on a fixed-tilt solar racking system, supported by stationary piles. The clean energy will be fed into the Portland General Electric (PGE) grid, thus benefiting the entire community.
New Jersey community solar landfill project to serve LMI residents
CEP Renewables and CS Energy have begun construction of two co-located solar projects on the Big Hill Landfill in Southampton, N.J. Not only does the project convert previously unusable land to a clean energy generating asset, energy generated by the solar installation will serve low-to-moderate income (LMI) residents and enable the township to recoup 40 years of back taxes and interest. Construction of this project is expected to be complete by May 2023.
Community solar top ranking, solar-plus-storage development are top of mind at NYSEIA Summit
Community solar, solar policy development and increasing solar-plus-storage projects were hot topics drawing a record attendance of 550 at the New York Solar Energy Industries Association’s (NYSEIA) 2022 New York Solar Summit. Held Tuesday in Albany, N.Y. NYSEIA’s executive director Zack Dufresne introduced the daily conference panel session audience...
