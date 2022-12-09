ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

To make room for more distributed solar and storage, New Mexico to require smart inverters

New Mexico will require smart inverters for new distributed solar and storage, joining several other states in doing so, starting next March. The new requirement aims to help utilities meet rising customer demand to install rooftop solar and storage, as some utility circuits are considered “at saturation” and unable to accommodate new interconnections without significant upgrades and substantial costs, said the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, in its final order.
HAWAII STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Microsoft, Nike and Common Energy partner on community solar in Oregon

Microsoft, Nike and Common Energy partnered on the Skyward Community Solar project, Standard Solar’s first community solar project in Oregon. Skyward Solar is a 2.5 MWac photovoltaic solar facility located on 12 acres. The facility is now fully operational and 100% subscribed. It consists of modules on a fixed-tilt solar racking system, supported by stationary piles. The clean energy will be fed into the Portland General Electric (PGE) grid, thus benefiting the entire community.
OREGON STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

New Jersey community solar landfill project to serve LMI residents

CEP Renewables and CS Energy have begun construction of two co-located solar projects on the Big Hill Landfill in Southampton, N.J. Not only does the project convert previously unusable land to a clean energy generating asset, energy generated by the solar installation will serve low-to-moderate income (LMI) residents and enable the township to recoup 40 years of back taxes and interest. Construction of this project is expected to be complete by May 2023.
SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
pv-magazine-usa.com

Community solar top ranking, solar-plus-storage development are top of mind at NYSEIA Summit

Community solar, solar policy development and increasing solar-plus-storage projects were hot topics drawing a record attendance of 550 at the New York Solar Energy Industries Association’s (NYSEIA) 2022 New York Solar Summit. Held Tuesday in Albany, N.Y. NYSEIA’s executive director Zack Dufresne introduced the daily conference panel session audience...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy