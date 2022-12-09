IMPERIAL — Many booths of small businesses lined both sides of North Imperial Avenue for the Christmas in a Small Town event on the night of Saturday, December 10. A large stage was set up on Barioni Boulevard in front of El Sol Market to host young local performers playing Christmas songs. Several of the performers were playing band instruments and some wore purple and black letterman jackets from Southwest High School. The music was festive and attracted the attention of many people in attendance. A large audience formed and expanded in front of the stage.

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO