Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay
The man tied to a string of business burglaries in Yuma also appeared in court today. The post Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay appeared first on KYMA.
Car crash causing the death of a pedestrian
A car crash happened this morning involving a pedestrian getting hit and dying on the scene. The post Car crash causing the death of a pedestrian appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
thedesertreview.com
Brawley city council meeting seeks to protect city's future
BRAWLEY — All councilmembers were present at Sam Couchman’s last council meeting as mayor at the Brawley city council chambers on Tuesday, December 6. The public comment section of the meeting took place and featured a surprise visit from Calexico Councilmember Camilo Garcia to thank Mayor Couchman for his service to the city of Brawley.
thedesertreview.com
Santa's Local Workshop brings community together
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Chamber of Commerce held its 2nd annual Santa’s Local Workshop event on Thursday, December 8, at Plaza Park and Main Street. The event took place in the evening, and included a tree lighting, pictures with Santa, petting zoo and many other activities. To start...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Mayor Geoffrey Dale recognized for 21 years of service at State of the City address
IMPERIAL — Imperial residents gathered for the State of the City Address in Imperial Saturday, December 10. Hosted by Mayor Geoffrey Dale, the event took place on-stage during Imperial’s Christmas In a Small Town. The city recognized Mayor Dale for his 21 years of service to the city...
Imperial County announces new leadership
Imperial County announced four promotions for the Imperial County Sheriff's Office. The post Imperial County announces new leadership appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial's Christmas in a Small Town promotes local businesses
IMPERIAL — Many booths of small businesses lined both sides of North Imperial Avenue for the Christmas in a Small Town event on the night of Saturday, December 10. A large stage was set up on Barioni Boulevard in front of El Sol Market to host young local performers playing Christmas songs. Several of the performers were playing band instruments and some wore purple and black letterman jackets from Southwest High School. The music was festive and attracted the attention of many people in attendance. A large audience formed and expanded in front of the stage.
yumadailynews.com
Skate the night away in Yuma with family skating night
YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing its skate the night away event. Attendees are encouraged to come out and lace up their skates and enjoy time on the rink. Skates will not be provided, city officials say to bring your skates. Online registration is not available. Registration...
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
thedesertreview.com
Calexico City Council reorganizes members with new faces
CALEXICO — An annual reorganization of the Calexico City Council following the results of the recent election took place at City Hall during a special meeting of the council Monday, December 12. Councilmember Rosie Arreola-Fernandez closed out her term after an unsuccessful re-election bid, while new oaths were taken by the re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Raul Urena and new member Gilberto Manzanaraz.
kawc.org
Yuma Regional Medical Center not immune to 'tripledemic'
Yuma County and Arizona are seeing the effects of what people are calling a "tripledemic." This is a pandemic of the triple threat of the flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV. According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms....
yumadailynews.com
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting
No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
yumadailynews.com
About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents
While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
touropia.com
16 Best Things to Do in Yuma, AZ
Fittingly known as the ‘Sunniest City on Earth’, Yuma is situated in the southwest corner of Arizona, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. Set right on the border with both Mexico and California, it has a wealth of interesting historic attractions and fun outdoor activities for visitors to check out.
CBS News
Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder
Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico. The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September. An argument at a...
thedesertreview.com
Out of towners take Tiger Classic
IMPERIAL — The 2022 edition of Imperial High’s Tiger Classic boys varsity basketball tournament tipped off last week and lasted through Saturday, December 10 where the Valhalla Norsemen took the championship trophy home back up Interstate 8. This year’s tournament featured eight schools: Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, Holtville, Imperial,...
thedesertreview.com
A reminder to taxpayers from the Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Karen Vogel, Treasurer-Tax Collector, reminds all taxpayers that the 1st installment of real property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m. on December 12, 2022. Payments must be in our office by 5:00 p.m. or bear a postmark of December 12, 2022. Please be advised that online payments may be made through www.treasurer-taxcollector.imperialcounty.org/pay-taxes-online/ or by calling 1-855-337-5470 until 11:45 p.m. on December 12, 2022.
calexicochronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office ID’s Man Fatally Shot by Deputy in Seeley
SEELEY – The identity of the person who was shot and killed by a county Sheriff’s Office deputy after allegedly assaulting a deputy in Seeley was released by authorities on Tuesday, Dec. 6, a day after the fatal incident. Prior to the shooting, Alberto Quintero Gomez, 28, is...
