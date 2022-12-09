ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tufts Daily

Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk

Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
MEDFORD, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!

South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! If you feel like venturing out to watch it, L Street Tavern will be hosting a little viewing party! According to an Instagram post by L Street Tavern, McShane is originally from Long Island, a Boston College graduate (Go Eagles), and he’s lived in the neighborhood since 2019.
BOSTON, MA
miltonscene.com

Milton girls hockey team excels at sportsmanship during Weymouth game

Milton girls hockey team excels at sportsmanship during Weymouth game. Mollie Naughton, Milton Youth Hockey president, recently commended the Milton Girls U14 A team for their display of sportsmanship this past week. During a game with Weymouth Youth Hockey, the Weymouth goalie was hurt and could not continue playing. Down...
MILTON, MA
Boston Globe

Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’

Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday. During the opening segment of “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Fans celebrate in Revere after Morocco makes more World Cup history

REVERE, Mass. — Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal and members of the Moroccan community in one Massachusetts city are celebrating the historic victory. People waving Moroccan flags took to the streets of Revere on Saturday, including one man who...
REVERE, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
vanyaland.com

RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died

The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Say goodbye to the voice of the T 😢

Close out the week with today's edition of The B-Side. 🚍 Head’s up, Red Line riders: Shuttle buses will replace service between Harvard and Park Street on Saturday and Sunday due to track work. Plan accordingly!. 👀 What’s on tap today:. ‘Millionaires tax’ tweaks. Red...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston police seek info on South Boston missing person case from 1979

Police are seeking information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen. Boston police are asking the public for information regarding a missing person case out of South Boston from 1979. The Boston Police Department tweeted Thursday that they’re hoping to gather information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen.
BOSTON, MA

