Tufts Daily
Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk
Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Greater Boston League Preview: Medford Looks To Unseat Somerville; Everett Optimistic
MEDFORD (6-11-1) Coach: Mark Bates. New head coach Mark Bates is looking for more scoring this season and overall good team play in all phases of the game. “Goals were hard to come by last year so I am looking for improvement in the scoring department and keeping pucks out of the net,” said Bates.
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! If you feel like venturing out to watch it, L Street Tavern will be hosting a little viewing party! According to an Instagram post by L Street Tavern, McShane is originally from Long Island, a Boston College graduate (Go Eagles), and he’s lived in the neighborhood since 2019.
miltonscene.com
Milton girls hockey team excels at sportsmanship during Weymouth game
Milton girls hockey team excels at sportsmanship during Weymouth game. Mollie Naughton, Milton Youth Hockey president, recently commended the Milton Girls U14 A team for their display of sportsmanship this past week. During a game with Weymouth Youth Hockey, the Weymouth goalie was hurt and could not continue playing. Down...
homenewshere.com
Mike Ippolito to be honored on Sunday: So many memories to share about my father
This Sunday, the Mike Ippolito Basketball Jamboree Fundraising Event will be held at Tewksbury Memorial High School starting at 8:30 am. It will feature four 16-minute games played between Shawsheen Tech and Bedford, and then Wilmington and Tewksbury, girls and boys, respectively. There will also be two 50-50 raffles, a...
Boston Globe
Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’
Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday. During the opening segment of “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
WCVB
Fans celebrate in Revere after Morocco makes more World Cup history
REVERE, Mass. — Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal and members of the Moroccan community in one Massachusetts city are celebrating the historic victory. People waving Moroccan flags took to the streets of Revere on Saturday, including one man who...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
vanyaland.com
RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died
The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
Boston Globe
Say goodbye to the voice of the T 😢
Close out the week with today's edition of The B-Side. 🚍 Head’s up, Red Line riders: Shuttle buses will replace service between Harvard and Park Street on Saturday and Sunday due to track work. Plan accordingly!. 👀 What’s on tap today:. ‘Millionaires tax’ tweaks. Red...
Verizon Fios might drop Boston 25 News, other Fox affiliates this week
Verizon Fios customers in Boston may lose the ability to watch Boston 25 News this week if contract renegotiations fail between Verizon and its content provider Cox Media Group. According to a letter to its customers, Verizon Fios’ contract with the Cox Media Group, the company that owns Boston 25...
Firearm arrests involving juveniles have almost doubled, Boston police say
Boston has seen fewer shootings, but Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan continue to bear the burden of gun violence. Amid ongoing concern over gun violence in Boston, police data shows the number of juveniles arrested with firearms in the city has nearly doubled since last year. Through Dec. 4, the city...
Three people hospitalized, over a dozen cars involved in pileup on Route 9 in Newton
NEWTON, Mass. — Crews were hard at work Sunday night restoring order to a major Newton roadway after slippery roads caused a mass motor vehicle pileup. According to Newton Deputy Fire Chief Erick Fricke, 12 to 15 cars were involved in the pileup and three people had to be transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Boston Area Hot Spot For Chinese, Sichuan Cuisine Closing After 40 Years
A Chinese restaurant popular among locals and college students in the Boston area is shutting down after four decades.Mary Chung Restaurant will be officially closing on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to several social media posts. Patrons have posted pictures of a sign on the door of the restau…
Boston police seek info on South Boston missing person case from 1979
Police are seeking information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen. Boston police are asking the public for information regarding a missing person case out of South Boston from 1979. The Boston Police Department tweeted Thursday that they’re hoping to gather information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen.
wgbh.org
Amid calls to increase policing at Mass. and Cass, overtime spending surges under Mayor Wu
Last year, hundreds of people living in tents along the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue faced a traumatizing nightly choice: to freeze outside or risk theft, COVID-19 exposure or abuse at a nearby shelter. At the same time, residents in the area felt unsafe in their homes...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
WCVB
Dozens of passengers stranded on tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport for hours
BOSTON — Dozens of passengers at were stranded for hours on the tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport Sunday night. Passengers said the lengthy delays were because of issues de-icing planes at the busy airport. More than half a dozen planes carrying hundreds of passengers were waiting on the...
WCVB
Sergeant becomes first female certified bomb squad technician for BPD
BOSTON — A Boston Police Department sergeant has become the city's first woman certified as a bomb squad technician. “I didn’t apply to be the first female. I wanted to be a bomb tech and it happened at that I was the first female,” said Sgt. Christine Carr.
