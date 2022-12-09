ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WEATHER 12-13,2022 Here Comes the Rain Again

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-140830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Another round of heavy rain is expected to start later this evening through the overnight hours, and through Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain chances will increase from west to east during the overnight hours and be more widespread on Wednesday. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Rain will continue on Wednesday, with the heaviest rainfall early Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall will be possible across the mid state, with the higher amounts expected in the southwest portion of the area. With soils still saturated from earlier rainfall, some urban and small stream flooding will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Tracking a cold front that will bring heavy rainfall & storms this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A strong cold front will move into the Mid-South by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm out ahead of the front, mid 60s which could make conditions ripe for thunderstorms. Winds will pick up this afternoon with some gusts up to 30 mph. The main threats this evening will be heavy rainfall and the potential for a few gusts with storms along the front. Some areas could pick up 1 to over 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to some flooding.
A Change To Winter On The Way

Good Sunday, everyone. A few showers remain out there today, but our focus is on a busy week ahead. It’s the week of big changes that will usher in a full blown winter pattern that’s likely to take us through Christmas and into the beginning of the new year.
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
Backpack mission brings ministry to the mountains

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of churches and organizations in South Carolina has spent the last five years partnering to bring a backpack ministry to the mountains. “It just gives us a little taste of what we might see on Christmas morning with them, you know. Even our older kids, they have a real good time. Usually, every year, when they bring backpacks, it’s just like they’re a kid again,” said Dorton Elementary School Principal Thomas Pinion.
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago

On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls

Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
