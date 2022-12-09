Read full article on original website
Loudoun School Board Eyes Policy Updates Amid Calls for Resignations
The School Board on Tuesday set in motion a series of policy changes in response to the eight recommendations made by the special grand jury that investigated the division’s handling of two sexual assaults committed by the same student at two different high schools in 2021. Those recommendations including...
Loudoun Impact Fund Awards $122K to Nonprofits
The Loudoun Impact Fund on Tuesday celebrated the award of $112,000 in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun County. Grant awards were made possible by approximately 50 individuals and businesses that pooled their charitable gifts. The Loudoun Impact Fund brings together people and businesses interested in grantmaking administered through...
Boyd Named Loudoun Transportation, Infrastructure Director
Nancy Boyd has been named Loudoun County’s new director of Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure. She has been serving as acting director since May, after former director Joe Kroboth was promoted to assistant county administrator. “Ms. Boyd has played a key role in a number of transportation initiatives...
Parents Want Loudoun School Board to Delay Attendance Zone Vote
Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote. They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.
Ziegler Decries ‘False and Irresponsible’ Accusations
Fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday issued a statement concerning the special grand jury investigation that cost him his job and resulted in the filing of three misdemeanor criminal charges against him. “I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought...
Residents Light up Lovettsville
Neighborhoods in Lovettsville on Saturday were illuminated to take part in the town’s Light Up Lovettsville Competition. The judges toured the town in a bus to visit homes and businesses nominated by residents. Awards will be presented at the town’s next town council meeting on Thursday Dec. 15.
After Alligator Sighting at Vineyard, County Considers Banning Exotic, Venomous Animals
After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals. According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement...
Grand Jury Indictments Against Ziegler, Loudoun Schools Spokesman Unsealed
Four indictments have been issued against two Loudoun County Public Schools officials. The special grand jury’s indictments were unsealed today by a Loudoun County judge. Former Superintendent Scott Ziegler is charged with one count of false publication, one count of prohibited conduct, and one count of penalizing an employee for a court appearance. All are misdemeanors. Ziegler was fired last week, one day after the grand jury issued the findings of its eight-month investigation into the Loudoun County Public Schools’ sexual assault scandal.
Photos: Leesburg's Holiday Parade
Leesburg's Holiday and Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 once again ushered Santa down King Street from Ida Lee Park through the historic downtown. Families packed the street to see the floats, fire trucks, animals, lights, music and more for the annual parade.
Suspect Arrested in Leesburg 7-Eleven Robbery
The Leesburg Police Department credits tips from the public in yesterday’s arrest of the suspect in the Dec. 3 robbery at the Dry Mill Road 7-Eleven store. According to the report, shortly before 1 a.m. Dec. 3, police received a report that a man had demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register as well as merchandise and fled the store on foot. The clerk was not injured during the encounter.
Parkland Father to Mark 20th Anniversary of Sandy Hook Shooting in Sterling
Fred Guttenberg, who has become an activist against gun violence since his 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, in 2018, will speak at the Northern Virginia Baha’i Center on Wednesday. The Dec. 14 event will mark the 10th...
State Police Investigate Fatal Rt. 15 Crash
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Rt. 15 south of Leesburg. The three-vehicle crash happened near Little Oatlands Road. According to the preliminary report, a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck two northbound vehicles. One person died at...
Leesburg's Jingle Jam Returns to the Stage
Leesburg’s favorite holiday concert, Jingle Jam, made its triumphant return to the Tally Ho Theatre stage for the first time since 2019 on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Once again, people lined up in the early morning hours when tickets went onsale in November to the Leesburg...
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash in Sterling
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened this morning in Sterling. The crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. Dec.12 in the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue. According to the preliminary report, the driver of a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling on that road when he struck two parked vehicles. The driver, Jason A. Recinos-Funes, 25, of Sterling, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
