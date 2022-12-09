The Leesburg Police Department credits tips from the public in yesterday’s arrest of the suspect in the Dec. 3 robbery at the Dry Mill Road 7-Eleven store. According to the report, shortly before 1 a.m. Dec. 3, police received a report that a man had demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register as well as merchandise and fled the store on foot. The clerk was not injured during the encounter.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO