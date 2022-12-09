Read full article on original website
LeClaire Staple, Faithful Pilot, Announces Closing For Good
A staple in LeClaire known for good food, wine tasting, and hosting of anniversaries birthdays, engagements, and even weddings has announced its closure after 30 years of business on Cody Road. The sad announcement came from the restaurant's Facebook page, announcing the final date of the restaurant comes the middle...
James Walker Henry and Stephen & Karen Steininger Exhibits, through January 27
Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL. A trio of Iowa artisans are currently displaying their bold and beautiful works in Illinois, with Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center hosting two exhibitions by three Midwestern talents: a series of oil paintings by James Walker Henry of Burlington, and mixed-media paintings by spouses Stephen and Karen Steininger of Altoona.
Now Playing: Friday, December 16, through Thursday, December 22
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) All the Beauty & the Bloodshed (not rated; FilmScene on the Ped Mall) - IMDb listing. Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore...
Davenport Volunteers Send Christmas Joy to Children Overseas
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 13, 2022) — Davenport-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!. Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas...
“A Nova Christmas,” December 16 and 17
Friday, December 16, 7:30 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport IA. Saturday, December 17, 7:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, 364 Water Street, Galesburg IL. For the first time in three years, an annually beloved holiday-music tradition returns to the area as the professional vocal ensemble the Nova...
Been There Done That, December 29
Thursday, December 29, 6 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Performing in support of their EP Pretty Lies, a quartet of gifted young area musicians headline a December 29 concert event at the Raccoon Motel, with the Davenport venue treating patrons to the rock and power-pop talents of an ensemble that bills itself as the Quad Cities' only all-female rock band: Been There Done That.
Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here
The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
Celebrate the howlidays with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue
King’s Harvest Pet Rescue invites you to celebrate the holiday season and help pets looking for a forever home. King’s Harvest’s Christmas celebration is a pawesome holiday party featuring discounted adoptions, silent auctions, pictures with Santa, bake sale items, baskets, prizes and more! Enjoy this family-friendly event while supporting your local ministry in housing and caring for hundreds of homeless cats and dogs. Proceeds benefit facility upkeep, food and shelter for animals and veterinary bills for King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our third $500 winner drawn at random Monday (12/12/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Heidi! Our final drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 19. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
ImpactLife Responds to Decrease in Rate of First-Time Blood Donors
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 13, 2022) — ImpactLife is responding to a substantial decrease in the rate of first-time blood donors by offering a $25 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America for first-time donors with ImpactLife. Now through January 15, first-time donors who register for blood donation with ImpactLife will receive a voucher to redeem for a $25 electronic gift card. As part of the “Good Giving” promotion, donors may choose to forego the electronic gift card and make an equivalent donation to Feeding America instead.
BREAKING: Jackson County Fair Announces Country Headliner
While we're gearing up for the holidays, artists are already gearing up for touring this summer. The Jackson County Fair has announced a country act that will be coming to Iowa this summer. The perfect gift for the holiday season might just be concert tickets (at least in my opinion).
A place in the Quad Cities helping veterans live their best lives
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center has been in the area serving local vets since 2016. They focus on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us. The Veteran Outreach Center offers many supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and...
Reality Television Star to Speak at a Teen Event in the Library
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 12, 2022) — On Monday, December 19, 6PM, at Eastern, The Library is welcoming Reilly Moeller to speak with teens about her time on a reality television show. Have you ever wondered how a person is hired for a reality show? What goes on behind the...
Spring Registration Still Open at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC); Classes Start January 17
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 12, 2022) — There’s still time to enroll for the spring 2023 term at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC), which includes Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community Colleges. With classes starting Tuesday, January 17, and the holidays right around the corner, new students are encouraged to start the admissions process as soon as possible to ensure they get the classes they want, when they want them.
Mitchell Melons Receives IFB Award (photos)
Doug and Jeanne Mitchell, owners of Mitchell Melons in rural Tampico, were recognized last week as a winner of an Ag in the Classroom Volunteer of the Year Award at the Illinois Farm Bureau Conference in Chicago. Diane Baker, Whiteside County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom Coordinator, along with...
Whiteside County Senior Commodity & Services Sign Up
Whiteside County Senior Center has announced commodity delivery and help with attaining other services and discounts in both Prophetstown and Erie for local seniors and disabled. All income eligible seniors and disabled individuals will be able to stop by one of locations in December to sign up for this service to begin in January.
Genesis CEO announces plans to step down
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
Moline Mexican restaurant will shut down for good after 70 years
MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline Mexican restaurant will be shutting its doors for good on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from Dec. 7. Adolph's Mexican Foods on Avenue of The Cities has served the Quad Cities for the last 70 years. While its Moline location will be shutting down, its East Moline location on Kennedy Drive will remain open.
A Look Back At The First Country Show Ever At The Mark
Over the years the Vibrant arena at The Mark has gone through some name changes and has had some of the most iconic names in music perform there. A big name early in the life of the Mark was Reba, but she wasn't the first country act to perform there.
After 60 years, City Council finally vacates alley
The Kewanee City Council vacated a portion of an alley on the city’s north side Monday, and they had a good reason to do it. It happens that there’s a building right where the alley was supposed to be.
