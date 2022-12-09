As snow comes to high country, Maricopans get winter-driving tips

It’s the time of year when Maricopans get the itch to see snow.

It’s fun to drive to the high country, do some skiing, sledding or just checking out the snowy forests, and then drive back to the Valley and put our shorts back on. And call friends or family back east and tell them about it.

While many Arizonans have come from places where driving in the snow is second nature, not all of us fall into that category. Or, perhaps lessons have not stuck with us.

This weekend and into early next week, there is a 70-90% chance of snow in the high country, from Flagstaff to the White Mountains. Snow levels will drop to 4,500-5,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow and accumulations are expected Sunday afternoon through Monday.

To that end, Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be prepared when traveling on state highways that could be affected by snow and ice.

ADOT crews continue to maintain and operate the agency’s statewide fleet of 200 snowplows in areas where they are needed, especially on busier high-country roadways like Interstate 17 and I-40. But ADOT can’t do it all. It is also important for drivers to equip themselves and their vehicles properly for Arizona’s winter-driving conditions.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down on potentially slippery highways and leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead. Other recommendations include having a fully charged cellphone in the vehicle and packing emergency preparedness items, such as warm clothing, blankets, food and water, and first-aid kit. ADOT recommends checking your vehicle before heading out in winter weather, making sure – at a minimum – that the tires, heater and windshield wipers are in good shape.

Before traveling, research weather conditions to determine whether it would be better to wait for the storm to pass so ADOT’s nearly 200 snowplows can clear the highways. Drivers may check road conditions by calling 511 or visiting az511.gov . In addition, ADOT’s Twitter account ( @ArizonaDOT ) and Facebook page ( facebook.com/AZDOT ) provide real-time information and interaction.

While ADOT’s snowplow operators are ready to help, the agency asks that drivers help them in return. Always respect the plow. Avoid passing a snowplow that’s clearing a highway until the driver pulls over to let traffic pass, and never assume a snowplow operator knows your vehicle is nearby. If you can’t see the plow driver, there’s a good chance the driver can’t see you.

For more winter driving safety tips visit azdot.gov/KnowSnow .

