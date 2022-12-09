ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Conservation Fund grants funds to Georgia Audubon

ATLANTA – The Georgia Audubon has been awarded a grant by the Disney Conservation Fund to expand Project Safe Flight and Lights Out Georgia to the Georgia coast to help reduce bird collisions in this key region. This is the fourth consecutive grant Georgia Audubon has received from the Disney Conservation Fund to support collision-reduction efforts.
Raffensperger calls for elimination of general election runoffs

ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the General Assembly to eliminate general election runoffs in the state. “Georgia is one of the only states in country with a General Election Runoff,” Raffensperger said. “We're also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”
