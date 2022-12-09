ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner’s son, dead at 62, wife says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

( WFLA ) – Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62, his family has announced.

Ronnie Turner’s wife, French musician Afida Turner, first announced his death on Instagram, calling him a “true angel” and lamenting that she wasn’t “able to save” him.

Afida Turner also included several photos of her and Ronnie Turner in her post.

Tina Turner later shared her own social-media post confirming the news.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she wrote. “In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

An official cause of death has not been disclosed. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that officers were sent to Ronnie Turner’s home in Encino for a death investigation.

TMZ also reported that 911 operators were called after Ronnie Turner experienced trouble breathing. Paramedics arrived and attempted to perform CPR, but he died at the scene, according to the report.

The 62-year-old was one of the rock-and-roll legend’s four sons. His brother, Craig Turner, died in 2018 by suicide.

