New York City, NY

Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors

By Brian Brant
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The man with a long criminal record who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.

Prosecutors made the stunning admission during Sundance Oliver's arraignment Thursday at Brooklyn Criminal Court, where he was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery, the New York Post reported.

At the arraignment, Manhattan prosecutor Ari Rottenberg said that Oliver, 28, made the "spontaneous" confession a day after he allegedly killed Kevon Langston, 21, and Keyaira Rattray-Brothers, 17. A 96-year-old man was also injured in a third shooting.

After his Tuesday surrender, Oliver was taken for a psychiatric evaluation at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

"You need to call my girl to thank her because I was going to come into the precinct and start shooting," Oliver told a cop while he was being evaluated, according to the Daily News . "Only reason I did not do that is because she cried and begged me not to and to just turn myself in because she is pregnant."

His Brooklyn and Manhattan rampage sparked an intense manhunt, which eventually led him to turn himself into the 77th Precinct Tuesday morning. Police had first identified the 28-year-old as the suspect Monday night and said he was considered "armed and dangerous."

Oliver has denied all of the accusations, according to the Post. At Thursday's arraignment, his court-appointed attorney requested "reasonable bail," but Judge Dale Fong-Frederick denied the request, calling Oliver a "complete and total risk."

"Facts alleged in the complaint, if true, taken together with Mr. Oliver’s decade-long criminal history, show someone who is at best unmoored from the requirements of society," the judge said. "It is not someone who would return to court if given the opportunity to have cash bail at whatever amount."

Oliver is now due to appear in court on Friday, Monday and Tuesday for all three separate cases.

NNcy Ellington
4d ago

Let's see what sort of ridiculous sentence this thug is given. God bless his gf for potentially saving many lives. Good wishes to her & her baby to come.

New York Post

Accused baby-faced NYC killer Zyaire Crumbley was already on probation for robbery, sought in 3 others: cops

The baby-faced teen charged with fatally stabbing his 16-year-old Harlem girlfriend was already on probation for robbery and being sought for three other heists when he allegedly murdered his victim, police sources told The Post on Tuesday. The disturbing revelation comes as new grisly details also emerged in Sunday’s slaying of Saniyah Lawrence. Lawrence was stabbed once in the neck after getting into an argument with her beau, Zyaire Crumbley, 18, over another guy, according to sources. Crumbley was allegedly upset that Lawrence received a phone call from another boy, and he grabbed her phone from her while the pair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old

NEW YORK, NY – Dariel Herrera and Zandrae Ennis have been indicted and arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges, respectively, in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Springfield Gardens man. An indictment charging Herrera, 30, of Hale Avenue in Brooklyn, with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of weapons in the second degree, and assault in the second degree was returned yesterday. Herrera was ordered to appear in court on February 3. Herera faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted. On Thursday, Ennis, 22, of 205th Street, St. Albans, Queens, The post Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home

A man was charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home on a tree-lined street Tuesday morning, cops said. Rubu Zhao, 52, was arrested and charged with murder after a verbal dispute became violent around 8 a.m., the NYPD said. The 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found by officers at the Sunset Park home with a stab wound to her neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police said there was no previous history of violence between the suspect and victim. One neighbor told The Post he was shocked by the killing and never witnessed previous fighting between the couple who lived in the downstairs apartment. The pair usually went to the casino together, upstairs neighbor Jack Chen said. “I’m very surprised. I never heard any fighting,” Chen, 45, said. “I just know she has no job and goes to the casino all the time.” “The police said he cut her,” Chen added. Zhao was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said. The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data shows.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Baby-faced teen surrenders in NYC stabbing death of girlfriend, 16: cops

The teen accused of stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death inside a Harlem apartment over the weekend has surrendered to cops, authorities said.  Zyaire Crumbley, 18, joined by an attorney, turned himself in Monday afternoon in connection to the Sunday evening slaying of Saniyah Lawrence inside their apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street, cops said.  Crumbley — who has six prior robbery arrests — was charged with murder, cops said.  Following his surrender, Crumbley was taken to Harlem Hospital for chest pains, police sources said.  The arrest came hours after police released a youthful-looking mugshot of the on-the-lam accused...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island

A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD hands tied at ‘Zombieland’ | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

Heroin junkies have taken over a block in East Harlem on 126th Street and Park Avenue in what the Nov. 6 cover of The Post called “the zombie apocalypse.” This comes as the Harm Reduction Legislative Package has decriminalized public possession and sale of hypodermic needles. On that same block, the organization On Point NYC is helping addicts safely use illegal drugs with the aim of lower deaths. When “Urban Legend” host Kevin Sheehan followed up on the story, he found “open-air drug sales and people shooting up in the street in front of tons of cops.” One resident told Sheehan that the addicts are “robbing and stealing and begging for money.” Meanwhile, New York City police officers have been instructed not to make arrests for public drug use. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG7GG3YB-kc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops

A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday.  Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said.  Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said.  Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.  Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said.  He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
