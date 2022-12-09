Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The man with a long criminal record who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.

Prosecutors made the stunning admission during Sundance Oliver's arraignment Thursday at Brooklyn Criminal Court, where he was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery, the New York Post reported.

At the arraignment, Manhattan prosecutor Ari Rottenberg said that Oliver, 28, made the "spontaneous" confession a day after he allegedly killed Kevon Langston, 21, and Keyaira Rattray-Brothers, 17. A 96-year-old man was also injured in a third shooting.

After his Tuesday surrender, Oliver was taken for a psychiatric evaluation at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

"You need to call my girl to thank her because I was going to come into the precinct and start shooting," Oliver told a cop while he was being evaluated, according to the Daily News . "Only reason I did not do that is because she cried and begged me not to and to just turn myself in because she is pregnant."

His Brooklyn and Manhattan rampage sparked an intense manhunt, which eventually led him to turn himself into the 77th Precinct Tuesday morning. Police had first identified the 28-year-old as the suspect Monday night and said he was considered "armed and dangerous."

Oliver has denied all of the accusations, according to the Post. At Thursday's arraignment, his court-appointed attorney requested "reasonable bail," but Judge Dale Fong-Frederick denied the request, calling Oliver a "complete and total risk."

"Facts alleged in the complaint, if true, taken together with Mr. Oliver’s decade-long criminal history, show someone who is at best unmoored from the requirements of society," the judge said. "It is not someone who would return to court if given the opportunity to have cash bail at whatever amount."

Oliver is now due to appear in court on Friday, Monday and Tuesday for all three separate cases.