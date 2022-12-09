ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Emerson!

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Emerson! This 3-year-old Shepard-mix is located at the Kershaw County Humane Society ready to find his ‘furever’ home!. Emerson is a big boy with a whole lot of love to give. Shelter staff say he loves everyone he meets, dogs and kids included! He will need to be cat tested though if adopted into a home with a feline friend.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia releases Food Truck Fridays December vendors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced Food Truck Friday’s December lineup. The new food vendors will operate from one location. The Food Truck Fridays features various appetizing foods to highlight different types of cuisines. The food trucks will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Angel Tree gift pickup happening today at State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Families in need of a Christmas miracle are picking up their gifts today through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program!. The toys, clothes, bicycles and stockings will be distributed to nearly 2,500 children and their families starting this morning at the State Fairgrounds. Volunteers from...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree families begin picking up Christmas gifts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC Columbia News is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Beginning today, Angel Tree families are able to stop by and pick up the items on their wish lists, including toys, bicycles, stockings, and clothes. Bianca Patterson, a single mom with...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County Offices to close for upcoming holidays

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County announced closure of their government offices on Dec. 23, Dec. 26-27 in observance of the holidays. County offices will be closed on Jan. 1 for New Years. The County Recycling Centers are set to be closed Dec. 25-26 and will reopen Dec. 27. The centers...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'Be kind to each other': Spirit of giving blesses one small Orangeburg County community with food this Christmas

COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep. “I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co joins D.S.S. to brighten Christmas for foster children

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A joint effort between the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and D.S.S. hopes to make a brighter holiday season for some local children and teens. D.S.S. and The Richland County Foster Parent Association worked to give gifts to approximately 42 children and teenagers currently...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Carolina Honda’s 22nd annual Vets Charity Ride

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines this weekend for Carolina Honda’s 22nd annual Vets Charity Ride. About 500 bikers rode from Carolina Honda to Dorn VA Medical Center to deliver donations. For more than a decade Carolina Honda and Columbia VA Health Care System have worked...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dominion Energy Crime Prevention Award presented to Cayce, West Columbia Police Dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The West Columbia and Cayce Police Departments were awarded the Dominion Energy Crime Prevention Award from the SC Law Enforcement Officers Association (SCLEOA) on Dec.9 for their extensive input in the Business Watch Program. The Business Watch Program is a neighborhood watch-like initiative comprised of Greater...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia, Boozer St. scene cleared

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to West Columbia Police, at around 12:30 Tuesday investigators responded to Boozer St. after receiving a call from out-of-state that a woman in the home had been assaulted and there was a young child in the home. Police say after about an hour and a...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
COLUMBIA, SC

