Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Emerson!
Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Emerson! This 3-year-old Shepard-mix is located at the Kershaw County Humane Society ready to find his ‘furever’ home!. Emerson is a big boy with a whole lot of love to give. Shelter staff say he loves everyone he meets, dogs and kids included! He will need to be cat tested though if adopted into a home with a feline friend.
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia releases Food Truck Fridays December vendors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced Food Truck Friday’s December lineup. The new food vendors will operate from one location. The Food Truck Fridays features various appetizing foods to highlight different types of cuisines. The food trucks will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
abccolumbia.com
Angel Tree gift pickup happening today at State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Families in need of a Christmas miracle are picking up their gifts today through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program!. The toys, clothes, bicycles and stockings will be distributed to nearly 2,500 children and their families starting this morning at the State Fairgrounds. Volunteers from...
What to do this weekend in Columbia, SC
We've got you covered for this weekend's events.
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree families begin picking up Christmas gifts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC Columbia News is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Beginning today, Angel Tree families are able to stop by and pick up the items on their wish lists, including toys, bicycles, stockings, and clothes. Bianca Patterson, a single mom with...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County Offices to close for upcoming holidays
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County announced closure of their government offices on Dec. 23, Dec. 26-27 in observance of the holidays. County offices will be closed on Jan. 1 for New Years. The County Recycling Centers are set to be closed Dec. 25-26 and will reopen Dec. 27. The centers...
'Be kind to each other': Spirit of giving blesses one small Orangeburg County community with food this Christmas
COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep. “I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co joins D.S.S. to brighten Christmas for foster children
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A joint effort between the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and D.S.S. hopes to make a brighter holiday season for some local children and teens. D.S.S. and The Richland County Foster Parent Association worked to give gifts to approximately 42 children and teenagers currently...
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Honda’s 22nd annual Vets Charity Ride
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines this weekend for Carolina Honda’s 22nd annual Vets Charity Ride. About 500 bikers rode from Carolina Honda to Dorn VA Medical Center to deliver donations. For more than a decade Carolina Honda and Columbia VA Health Care System have worked...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department warns residents to be aware of increased fire hazards around the holidays
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — While Christmas decorations may be fun to put up, they can also be major fire hazards. Nationwide, Christmas trees and decorations account for almost a thousand house fires a year according to the National Fire Protection Association. “We just want everybody to have a safe...
WIS-TV
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
Residents in Camden growing frustrated with Post Office delays around the holidays
CAMDEN, S.C. — Residents of Camden say they have been walking to their mailboxes and leaving empty-handed and are growing frustrated with the delay. "For the past 6 months, I guess, maybe even more, we haven't been getting mail on a sometimes-daily basis," said Camden resident Emily Volz. "When...
abccolumbia.com
Dominion Energy Crime Prevention Award presented to Cayce, West Columbia Police Dept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The West Columbia and Cayce Police Departments were awarded the Dominion Energy Crime Prevention Award from the SC Law Enforcement Officers Association (SCLEOA) on Dec.9 for their extensive input in the Business Watch Program. The Business Watch Program is a neighborhood watch-like initiative comprised of Greater...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia, Boozer St. scene cleared
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to West Columbia Police, at around 12:30 Tuesday investigators responded to Boozer St. after receiving a call from out-of-state that a woman in the home had been assaulted and there was a young child in the home. Police say after about an hour and a...
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
Comments / 0