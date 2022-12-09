Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Washingtonian.com
14 Indulgent Hot Chocolates to Sip Around DC This Winter
Sure, packaged cocoa is fine in a pinch. But when you’re out and about, there are few better ways to get cozy than a mug of real-deal hot chocolate. When not cooling us off with dreamy gelato, Dolcezza keeps us warm with its house-made cocoa—a creamy blend of milk and Valrhona chocolate. There’s a subtle hint of cinnamon and clove in its seasonal version, or you can order it plain.
Eater
Fryer’s Roadside Returns to Silver Spring With Southern Fried Chicken and Sides
Silver Spring’s short-lived fried chicken shack and sundae stand Fryer’s Roadside just came back to life, this time under a different restaurant group with some serious smoker skills. Pitmaster Ed Reavis and his wife Jennifer Meltzer, the owners of nearby seafood stalwart All Set and next-door sibling Money...
hyattsvillewire.com
Route 1 Is Home to D.C.’s Only Woman-Owned Vintage Record Store
The only fully woman-owned record shop in the D.C. area is on the Route 1 corridor. Located at 11011 Baltimore Ave. in Beltsville, Sonidos! Music & More first opened in October of 2019, but it had to shut down briefly during the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Claudia Mendiola-Durán told the Hyattsville...
popville.com
Yalla! Yellow Georgetown opened this weekend!
Thanks to Duane for sending: “Yellow cafe opened in Georgetown this weekend. Currently closed Monday & Tuesday. Open Wednesday – Sunday. Excited for Wednesday”. You can see their menu here. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked...
popville.com
The Museum of Illusions Now Open in CityCenterDC
“Vortex Tunnel Exhibit at The Museum of Illusions Washington DC. Photo by: Ben Droz Photography”. “The Museum of Illusions Washington DC, an education and entertainment wonderland, is now open for guests seeking their next mind bending adventure. Fit for ages 3 to 103,. the museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed...
shspublications.com
New shoe store gets added in downtown Sterling
With the excitement and hubbub of Black Friday, a new store opened its doors in downtown Sterling. Alex Rangel, D’angelo Young, Eric Davila, and Lucas Sotelo all brought their love of shoes together and decided to open a shoe store, Sole Statement. The shoe lovers have been selling shoes...
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
These 23 Local Restaurants Have You Covered For Christmas Or Hanukkah This Year
Classic Potato Latkes will be available as part of the Hanullah menu at Sababa. Stressed about the looming holiday season? Well, here’s our attempt to relieve you of some responsibility: there’s no need for you to handle the menu all by yourself. This year, consider enlisting a D.C.-area restaurant for your Christmas or Hanukkah dining needs. Here’s a look at some of the most appetizing takeout and dine-in options.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Hospital Celebrates 150th Anniversary
It was 150 years ago, during a typhoid outbreak on a ship docked in Old Town, that Alexandria hospital started. The community is now celebrating Inova Alexandria Hospital’s 150 years of caring. "In 1872, fearing a typhoid epidemic among crew on board a ship in Old Town Alexandria’s harbor,...
mocoshow.com
Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square
Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
governing.com
A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington
On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
Washingtonian.com
Weird History: An Anthrax Lab in Chevy Chase DC
Imagine a Chevy Chase DC business and you might think of a low-key eatery or a historic movie theater. What might not come to mind: a bioweapons lab. But that’s precisely what Anton Dilger—an American surgeon born in Virginia who secretly worked for the German government—established in 1915 in his home on a leafy street in upper Northwest.
bethesdamagazine.com
These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses
The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List
Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
Don’t Miss “Rocking Around the Boardwalk”
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Now through Dec. 30, Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is offering a series of FREE “Rocking Around the Boardwalk” holiday displays at Neabsco Regional Park. Rocking Around the Boardwalk – Holiday Walk of Lights. Come out...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
mocoshow.com
Gold’s Gym Closes Layhill Center Location
Gold’s Gym closed its Layhill Center location in Silver Spring earlier this month, according to a representative from one of its Rockville locations. We were told the decision was made to not renew the lease at 14348 Layhill Rd. Gold’s Gym has other Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Germantown,...
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening event
A highly-rated restaurant in Virginia just announced the date for its grand opening event, and they are offering some great discounts to patrons who come out to help them celebrate. Read on to learn more.
popville.com
“Found a similar situation in the bath section.”
I visited the Columbia Heights Target today, and half of the pharmacy section is now locked down. Found a similar situation in the bath section.”. Ed. Note: I am just going to share an anecdote. I am not defending the set up I am just sharing some potential context, the other day I was in CVS (near Politics and Prose, which also has laundry detergent locked up like this) and a guy walked in with two large garbage bags.
