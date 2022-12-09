Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Related
WNYT
Overdose leads to negligent homicide charge for Amsterdam man
An investigation into an overdose death in Amsterdam ends with a man in jail, charged with negligent homicide. A member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded last June to a residence of a person unresponsive in car. Police say the victim died of a fentanyl overdose. Christian Vega,...
Drugs, illegal handgun recovered during search warrant
An Albany man is facing multiple charges after police conducted a search warrant Tuesday morning.
WNYT
Suspect in HVCC stabbing arraigned in Rensselaer County Court
The suspect in last month’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday. Zymeir Walton, 20, faces several charges – including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and weapons possession. He was previously arraigned in Troy City Court, before the case was moved to the county.
Can You Help Saratoga Co Sheriff’s? Woman Pulled from SUV & Assaulted
A scary incident occurred on a farm road in Halfmoon on Friday night (December 9th). The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone witnessed it or knows something about the altercation and can help identify a suspect. What Happened?. At 5:20 pm on Friday night, December 9th, the Saratoga County...
Lake Luzerne teen arrested for alleged grand larceny
A 19-year-old from Lake Luzerne was arrested after allegedly taking a debit card without permission and purchasing over $1,500 worth of merchandise. Michael Riley is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
HVCC stabbing suspect arraigned on six-count indictment
The suspect in the Hudson Valley Community College stabbing was arraigned on a six-count indictment.
WNYT
Lake Luzerne man accused of stealing $1,500 from debit card
A 19-year-old man is under arrest after allegedly stealing more than $1,500. Michael Riley, 19, of Lake Luzerne stole a debit card and spent more than $1,500 without the victim’s consent, say police. He was processed in Queensbury and issued an appearance ticket.
Saratoga Springs facing lawsuit after officer-involved shooting
The attorney for a woman who was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs says he plans on filing a lawsuit against the city.
iheart.com
Rensselaer County Woman Facing Charges For Driving Wrong Way on Northway
A Rensselaer County woman is facing charges after State Police say she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Northway. Troopers say 30-year-old Ellissa Carmin of Nassau was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in Wilton on Sunday morning and was pulled over. She was arrested for DWI and a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine. Carmin was also uncooperative after being taken into custody and ended up injuring a Trooper. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.
WNYT
Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week
The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-87 in Wilton
A Nassau woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-87 in Wilton. Ellissa Carmin, 30, faces a slew of charges.
WNYT
Family of man missing from Rensselaer County pleads for answers
The family of a man missing from Rensselaer County is speaking about his disappearance for the first time as they pray for his safe return. David Fearnley, 45, went missing on November 23, the night before Thanksgiving, almost three weeks ago. He was last seen in Pittstown, on Tamarac Road at 8:20 p.m.
Ballston Spa Couple Starved, Neglected Labrador Retriever, Police Say
A couple from the region is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly starving their Labrador Retriever. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter about a yellow Labrador Retriever that had been dropped off “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.
Rensselaer County man faces additional charges in rape case
A Castleton on Hudson man is facing additional charges after initially being accused of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child on December 5.
Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat
Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town.
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
Police investigating fatal Greene County plow accident
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal plow accident that occurred around midnight on Monday in Coxsackie. Lamont Jackson, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRGB
Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
Fort Plain man charged after fatal Pittsfield crash
Brian T. Christman, 22, of Fort Plain has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated in the fatal crash that occurred in the Town of Pittsfield on December 9.
WNYT
Albany man faces drug, weapons charges
An Albany man is facing felony drug and weapons charges. Marshal Ayers was found Saturday evening with an illegal gun – stolen from North Carolina – says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they also found four grams of MDMA, and that Ayers already has multiple...
Comments / 0