Malta, NY

WNYT

Overdose leads to negligent homicide charge for Amsterdam man

An investigation into an overdose death in Amsterdam ends with a man in jail, charged with negligent homicide. A member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded last June to a residence of a person unresponsive in car. Police say the victim died of a fentanyl overdose. Christian Vega,...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Suspect in HVCC stabbing arraigned in Rensselaer County Court

The suspect in last month’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday. Zymeir Walton, 20, faces several charges – including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and weapons possession. He was previously arraigned in Troy City Court, before the case was moved to the county.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rensselaer County Woman Facing Charges For Driving Wrong Way on Northway

A Rensselaer County woman is facing charges after State Police say she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Northway. Troopers say 30-year-old Ellissa Carmin of Nassau was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in Wilton on Sunday morning and was pulled over. She was arrested for DWI and a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine. Carmin was also uncooperative after being taken into custody and ended up injuring a Trooper. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week

The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Family of man missing from Rensselaer County pleads for answers

The family of a man missing from Rensselaer County is speaking about his disappearance for the first time as they pray for his safe return. David Fearnley, 45, went missing on November 23, the night before Thanksgiving, almost three weeks ago. He was last seen in Pittstown, on Tamarac Road at 8:20 p.m.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Ballston Spa Couple Starved, Neglected Labrador Retriever, Police Say

A couple from the region is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly starving their Labrador Retriever. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter about a yellow Labrador Retriever that had been dropped off “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WRGB

Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Albany man faces drug, weapons charges

An Albany man is facing felony drug and weapons charges. Marshal Ayers was found Saturday evening with an illegal gun – stolen from North Carolina – says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they also found four grams of MDMA, and that Ayers already has multiple...
ALBANY, NY

