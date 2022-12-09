Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Tribal casino revenues fund grants for non-profits; call for applications runs through December
The charitable arm of the Three Rivers Casino has made an open call for non-profits in several Oregon counties to apply for over a million dollars in grant money. The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians established the Three Rivers Foundation 11 years ago. It distributes casino profits to other groups in need.
KCBY
Online survey seeks community input on Coos Bay School District's 4-year plan
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District Superintendent Charis McGaughy seeks more community input as the district hones in on target areas to include in its 4-year strategic plan. The district's community survey for strategic planning is now live. It's being used to to gain more insight into...
KCBY
Coos History Museum completes second phase of improvements
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Historical Society put the final touches on the second phase of its plan to spruce up the exterior of the Coos History Museum, but there's still more work to be done. On Monday, completion of phase two of the museum's waterfront property...
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: State board OKs Triple Nickles as name for creek in Douglas County
The “Triple Nickles” — the World War II-era airborne infantry unit that served as the subject of a special program during Philomath’s Veterans Day Celebration last month — will now be connected to a creek in Douglas County. Some of you might remember a blog...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lumber company settles lawsuits from fire that devastated Northern Californian town
An Oregon wood products manufacturer that operates a Northern California lumber mill linked to September’s deadly Mill Fire has reached settlement agreements with most of those who brought claims against the company, attorneys for the company and for fire victims said Tuesday. Roseburg Forest Products Co. in a news...
KCBY
Charm Trail welcomes all to find hidden treasures
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Coos Co., Dec. 13
On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 PM, the Oregon State Police Responded to two vehicle collision on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5 (Bullards Bridge). The preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington (46) of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when the driver crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane. The Caravan crossed into the northbound lane and collided into a northbound blue Ford F-250 Superduty pickup, operated by Waylon James Somers (39) of Gold Beach. The Caravan rotated and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the northbound lane and a portion of the the southbound lane. The Ford pickup came to an uncontrolled rest against the northbound curb. Michael John Bevington received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Waylon James Somers and Jordan Paul Green (29), of Gold Beach, occupants of the Ford pickup, were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs’ Department, the Bandon Police Department, the Myrtle Point Police Department, the Coos Bay Police Department, the Bandon Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, and ODOT.
KCBY
Oregon Coast Historical Railway Museum puts on fantastic display of Christmas lights
COOS BAY, Ore. — Check out this incredible light display!. The train cars at the Oregon Coast Historical Railway Museum in Coos Bay are decorated with tens of thousands of lights. Volunteers started decorating in October. The museum's general manager says the tradition started a decade ago with just...
KCBY
KCBY
Roseburg Public Schools to provide free meals over winter break
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Schools announced that over winter break they will be distributing free meals to children via the LunchBox Express bus. The school district says meals are available to all children, 18-years-old and younger. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday, December 19 through the 23, as well as Tuesday through Friday, December 27 through the 30. Roseburg Public Schools says delivery times may vary due to weather conditions.
kezi.com
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
KCBY
Lawyer appointed for woman accused in Coos County baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The woman facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy was back in court Friday. The Coos County District Attorney's office alleges Owen Nichols died while in the care of 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele of Myrtle Point. During Friday's hearing, Steele...
KCBY
Roseburg man arrested on theft charge found to be suspect in tent fire on courthouse lawn
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 42-year-old Roseburg man was arrested and charged Saturday after police investigated a reported theft at a business on NW Stewart Park. While he was in custody, officers learned he was also a suspect in a reckless burning case. According to a Roseburg Police Department report,...
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
KCBY
Winston Police: Man arrested for assault after hitting brother with socket wrench
WINSTON, Ore. — Winston Police say they arrested a man for assault after he allegedly hit his brother in the head with a socket wrench. On Friday, December 9 at 3:00 p.m., Winston Police officers responded to a report of physical domestic disturbance in the 100 block of NW Bree Drive, the department said in a press release.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged trespass incident by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 66-year old near the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street after witnesses said they saw him inside a residence, knowing he didn’t below there. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. A criminal amount of methamphetamine was allegedly found on his person.
kqennewsradio.com
