Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan
I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
Detroit News
Winter storm could dump foot of snow on west Michigan
Wintry weather is set to barrel across Michigan, with some areas expected to see up to 12 inches of snow through this weekend, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday for much of the state's west side.
Where did all the wolverines go? Solving the mystery of Michigan’s "disappearing" state mascot
If Michigan is the “Wolverine State,” why has it had just one wolverine sighting in the last 200 years? As WWJ’s Brian Fisher discovered on The Daily J podcast, the reason for Michigan’s nickname might not have anything to do with the animal at all.
WILX-TV
Senators Stabenow and Peters address serious risks to Michigan’s Great Lakes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and Gary Peters secured major water infrastructure investments for Michigan in the final bipartisan Water Resources Development Act. This bill authorizes projects through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to modernize...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to raise entrance fees January 1
MUNISING, MICH. -- Visitors to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will pay more for a park pass in the New Year. Officials today announced that the Upper Peninsula park will increase its entrance fee rates beginning January 1, 2023. The change is the second phase of a three-year fee increase structure that kicked off in March 2022, when the National Lakeshore began charging visitor entrance fees for the first time in its nearly six-decade history.
Senate confirms Genesee County Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm to federal bench
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate has confirmed the nomination of Genesee County Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm to be the U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Michigan. President Joe Biden on June 29 nominated Behm to serve as U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern...
Detroit News
Judge Jamie Wittenberg of 44th District Court in Royal Oak dies at age 48
Jamie L. Wittenberg, a 48-year-old district court judge in Royal Oak with deep ties to Oakland County, died Sunday after a three-year battle with brain cancer, according to his family. Wittenberg, a Huntington Woods native and longtime Berkley resident, was recently reelected to a third term to the bench as...
