Texans Rumors: Lovie Smith 'Could Be' on Hot Seat; Eagles' Jonathan Gannon Linked
Lovie Smith could wind up being one-and-done as Houston Texans head coach. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Smith is currently on "shaky ground" amid the team's 1-11-1 start. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is reportedly among the names that would be atop Texans general manager Nick Caserio's list of candidates. Gannon interviewed for the position after the Texans fired David Culley last offseason.
Clemson DE Myles Murphy Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won't Play in Orange Bowl
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will leave college early and jump to the pros. The junior told ESPN's Pete Thamel he will skip the Orange Bowl, forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Murphy as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Jerry Jones: Texans' Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel 'Looked Like Brett Favre' vs. Cowboys
Jerry Jones was impressed with the performance of Houston Texans' quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-23 win Sunday over their cross-state rivals. "Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre," he told reporters. "Both of them." Mills finished 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception. Driskel, who...
Intriguing Storylines to Watch for Teams Trending Toward Missing 2022 NFL Playoffs
In these late stages of the NFL season, most coverage is rightfully centered on the playoff race. But that understandable focus also makes it easy to overlook some important topics on lower-performing teams. The reason to pay attention is simple, too: They might be part of that postseason chase next...
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 15
All the way back in the long-ago days of September, every single fantasy manager started the 2022 season with the same goal. Winning a championship. To achieve that goal, first they needed to assemble a team capable of earning a playoff spot. Now, as we move further into December, those...
NFL Discusses Making Hits on QBs, Defenseless Players Reviewable or Auto-Ejection
There may be changes coming to the NFL rulebook regarding hits on quarterbacks and defenseless players. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said there have been some discussions among league owners that such hits may become reviewable and subject to automatic ejections.
Falcons HC: Marcus Mariota's Injury 'Had Nothing to Do With' Switch to Desmond Ridder
Amid reporters that Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons upon learning Desmond Ridder would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season, head coach Arthur Smith addressed his status. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Smith said Mariota's decision to have knee surgery "had nothing to do with" the...
2022 NFL MVP Odds: Buying or Selling Jalen Hurts as the New Front-Runner
Five players still have reasonable odds of taking home the NFL MVP award going into the final four games of the 2022 season. Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa are the only players with +2000 odds or better—implying probability of approximately 5 percent or better—of winning the award.
Bills GM: Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Not Ruled out After Cole Beasley Contract
The Buffalo Bills coaxing Cole Beasley out of retirement will not prevent them from pursuing Odell Beckham Jr., general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Wednesday. "We haven't closed any doors. We had a good visit," Beane said. Beckham has met with the Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants as...
Titans designate LB Zach Cunningham to return from IR
The Tennessee Titans designated linebacker Zach Cunningham for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day practice
Russell Wilson Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting. He also had 57...
Tyreek Hill Says He Gave Chiefs Chance to Match Dolphins' Contract Offer Before Trade
Tyreek Hill has offered new insight into the discussions that led to his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason. Appearing on the Club Shay Shay YouTube show with Shannon Sharpe (starts at 3:40 mark), Hill said he approached the Chiefs about what the Dolphins were offering him for a contract extension and they decided to trade him rather than try to match the proposal.
B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Bowl Season Questions, Part 1
While the entire college football world is nearing the chaotic early-signing period, more than half the Football Bowl Subdivision is also preparing for a bowl game. Just like you, Bleacher Report's expert panel—Max Escarpio, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—is ready for an action-packed conclusion to 2022.
Tom Brady Jokes About 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw's Autograph Request: 'It Was S--t for Me'
Not a lot went right for Tom Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and then he had to relive his interception to Dre Greenlaw when the linebacker asked him to sign the ball in the aftermath. "It was s--t for me,...
49ers' Deebo Samuel Expected to Return from Ankle, Knee Injuries in 'Threeish' Weeks
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to be out for "threeish weeks" while he recovers from knee and ankle injuries, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday. The 49ers said Monday that the 26-year-old suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee as well as a sprained...
Warriors' Draymond Green Says Fan Threatened His Life During Bucks Game
Basketball took something of a back seat Tuesday when Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a fan removed from Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum during a game against the Bucks. Green explained after the game that he took such actions because the fan threatened his life, per C.J. Holmes of the...
NFL Rumors: Sean Payton, Frank Reich, Leslie Frazier, More Linked to Panthers HC Job
The Carolina Panthers could win the NFC South with Steve Wilks as their interim head coach, but team owner David Tepper is keeping an eye on several names to take over on a permanent basis after this season. Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Tepper wants to hire someone with previous head-coaching...
Ultimate Guide to 2022-23 College Football Bowl Season
It's officially the most wonderful time of the year. On Friday, college football's bowl season kicks off with the Bahamas Bowl, and it runs through Jan. 9 with the national championship game. This year we have a whopping 42 FBS bowl games to enjoy, and there are several matchups that look like they will make for great games.
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady's 'Best Option' for 2023 May Be Broadcasting Job at Fox
Rob Gronkowski thinks it might be time to team up with Tom Brady again. Only this time, it would be in the media instead of on the field. "That may be the best option," Gronkowski told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) when asked if Brady should perhaps join Fox next season. "He's definitely, you know, he's a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world."
Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots
There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.
