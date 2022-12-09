Read full article on original website
Autoblog
NHTSA opens investigation into Hondas over reported loss of power
Honda could be facing a massive recall if the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s inquiry shows a problem. Earlier this week, the NHTSA announced a probe into the automaker after receiving several reports of Honda vehicles losing power at highway speeds. Reuters reported that the NHTSA investigation involves more...
Recall alert: Continental Tire recalls nearly 3,000 tires
Continental Tire and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have announced the recall of nearly 3,000 tires because they pose a hazard. The tires in question were overcured and could develop a break in the sidewall, the NHTSA said. If the sidewalk ruptures, the tire could experience sudden air loss...
fordauthority.com
Ford Vehicles Part Of Latest NHTSA Airbag Inquiry
For years now, automakers that installed Takata air bags in their vehicles have dealt with countless recalls after defective inflators were found to be responsible for a number of serious injuries and deaths. The resulting cumulative recall became the largest in history, covering roughly six million vehicles across a number of automakers, including three million Ford vehicles. Ford no longer uses Takata air bags in its vehicles, but is still facing legal repercussions from these issues, most recently being named as a defendant in a lawsuit claiming air bag inflators supplied by ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville, Tennessee are also defective. Now, Ford vehicles are part of a new query from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), according to the Wall Street Journal.
US study: Over half of car crash victims had drugs in system
DETROIT — A large study by U.S. highway safety regulators found that more than half the people injured or killed in traffic crashes had one or more drugs, or alcohol, in their bloodstreams. Also, just over 54% of injured drivers had drugs or alcohol in their systems, with tetrahydrocannabinol...
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Nissan
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Audi S7, S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, 2019-2022 A7, and A6 Sedan vehicles. Liquid spilled in the rear seat may penetrate and cause the gateway control module to shut down. Remedy.
Safety Hazard Leads To Honda Recalling Over 117,000 Ridgelines
The Honda Ridgeline is a popular midsize truck that competes with the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma, but it has been affected by another recall, this time for a backup camera malady. This Japanese pickup truck has been recalled for everything from loose hoods flying open on the current model to fuel tanks dropping out from underneath the vehicle for the first-generation version. After years of complaints being lodged by owners of Ridgeline trucks produced between 2015 and 2019, Honda has finally issued a recall for a backup camera issue. The backup cameras on these trucks seem to fail just after the warranty period ends, which isn't terribly convenient.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
Jeep issues recall and stop-sale order on 63K hybrid Wrangler SUVs for power loss
Nearly 63,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs are being recalled due to a software issue that could lead to a loss of power while the vehicle is in motion.
Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
tipranks.com
Honda (NYSE:HMC) Stock: Car Safety Concerns Linger
Honda may have to recall two of its SUVs, the CR-V and HR-V SUVs. The NHTSA is currently investigating complaints that these vehicles lose power at high speeds. Two of Honda’s (NYSE:HMC) SUVs, the CR-V and HR-V, for model years 2018–2022, are being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on reports that the vehicle loses power when driven at high speed. The recent probe adds to the list of car-safety investigations being conducted on other Honda models.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
US military creates space unit in S. Korea to watch North
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. military formally launched a space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday, its first such facility on foreign territory that will likely enable Washington to better monitor its rivals North Korea, China and Russia. The activation of the U.S. Space Forces Korea at Osan Air Base near Seoul came after North Korea test-fired a barrage of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles designed to strike the U.S. mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan in recent months. “Just 48 miles north of us exists an existential threat; a threat that we must be prepared to deter, defend against, and – if required – defeat,” Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion, chief of the new space unit, said during the activation ceremony at Osan. He apparently referred to North Korea, whose heavily fortified border with South Korea is just an hour’s drive from Seoul, the South’s capital. The unit belongs to the U.S. Space Force, which was launched in December 2019 under then-President Donald Trump as the first new U.S. military service in more than 70 years.
Toyota and Lexus Remain the Most Reliable Car Brands, 2022 Consumer Reports Survey Shows
Unsurprisingly, Toyota and Lexus are tops in reliability. Here's how Consumer Reports determines its car reliability rankings and how the two brands snagged the top spots. The post Toyota and Lexus Remain the Most Reliable Car Brands, 2022 Consumer Reports Survey Shows appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NY bill would ban TikTok from state-issued devices
It could be one of the most popular social media platforms to date, but some are issuing caution when it comes to using the TikTok app. One lawmaker going as far as proposing a bill that would ban the app on state-issued electronic devices.
torquenews.com
Maint. and Repair Costs of 2007 Toyota Highlander at 120K Miles - Surprises Continue
We update our long-term test of the 2007 Toyota Highlander. This time we tally up the repair and maintenance costs at 120,000 miles. The cost will shock you. Torque News created a story in March of 2019 detailing the total costs for all repairs and maintenance work required to keep a 2007 Toyota Highlander Sport in top condition over 100,000 miles. The surprise was that the total came to a whopping $14,029. We thought it would be a good idea to keep our tally of the repair and maintenance costs rolling, and we’ve just hit 120,000 miles. There have been more unexpected high repair costs along with the expected maintenance costs.
