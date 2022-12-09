HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team headed to Hillsboro on Tuesday for their fourth straight road contest. Washington came into the game looking to stay perfect in Frontier Athletic Conference play, while Hillsboro came in looking to even their record in FAC play to 2-2. The Blue Lions trailed 5-0 early in the game before a basket from John Wall got them into the scoring column. Washington would lead at the end of the first quarter, 13-10.

