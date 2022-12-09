Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Panthers win Ironclad Baker tournament
HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace varsity bowling team traveled to Hillsboro on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Ironclad Baker Tournament. In the qualifying round, Miami Trace rolled games of 244, 246, 233, 213, 214, 185, 210 and 143 for a total of 1,688. Miami Trace qualified as the No....
Record-Herald
Osborne’s 3 lifts Panthers over Cavs
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers were looking to remain undefeated on the season as they visited Chillicothe High School Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Panthers were 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference coming in. Thanks to a huge three-point field goal, the only one of the game...
Record-Herald
MT girls j-v team beats Jackson, falls to Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team played at Chillicothe High School Saturday, Dec. 10. Chillicothe won the game, 48-18. Miami Trace defeated Jackson on Dec. 5, 39-14. For Chillicothe, Alysssa Dudley was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. She hit two three-point field goals...
Record-Herald
Lady Lions, Panthers place 2nd at swim meet
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School swim teams visited Chillicothe for a meet with the Cavaliers Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Chillicothe won the girls’ meet with 90 points. Washington was second with 79 points and Miami Trace scored 40 points. Chillicothe also won...
Record-Herald
Blue Lions defeat Indians, 58-53
HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team headed to Hillsboro on Tuesday for their fourth straight road contest. Washington came into the game looking to stay perfect in Frontier Athletic Conference play, while Hillsboro came in looking to even their record in FAC play to 2-2. The Blue Lions trailed 5-0 early in the game before a basket from John Wall got them into the scoring column. Washington would lead at the end of the first quarter, 13-10.
Record-Herald
Panthers roll past Logan Elm, 50-33
PICKAWAY COUNTY — Numbers matter. And one number that mattered for Miami Trace on Saturday was a seven-inch height advantage it enjoyed in the post. The Panthers were effective at running an inside-out offense to end the first half on a 16-4 run and hand host Logan Elm a 50-33 non-league setback.
Record-Herald
Opportunity slips away for Lady Panthers
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers played at Chillicothe High School Saturday, Dec. 10. The Cavaliers entered the game at 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, tied with Jackson and one game ahead of Miami Trace. In the end, this game stayed frustratingly just out of reach for...
C.J. Stroud passes Ohio State football’s Heisman Trophy contender torch, but not to a quarterback
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud took the baton with a purpose, following in a line of Ohio State football Heisman Trophy contenders under Ryan Day. Dwayne Haskins handed off to Justin Fields, who made the exchange to Stroud in Miami after the 2020 national championship game. First-year quarterbacks under Day are not just possible contenders to reach New York. Their performance is judged by that standard.
Record-Herald
SATH to host annual ‘Sweetheart Charity Ball’
The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization will be hosting its 19th-annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington. The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m. The attire for the evening...
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
Times Gazette
Brown is re-elected to FB board
COLUMBUS — Nathan Brown of Hillsboro has been re-elected as a District 20 trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He will help govern the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization and represent Farm Bureau members from Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland counties. Brown is...
Record-Herald
Concerns expressed at WCHCS meeting
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — During Monday’s Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education meeting, two local residents shared concerns about recent reported incidents that occurred within the district. The two residents spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, which was held at the WCHCS...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in the Miami Valley?
There has only been one white Christmas in the last 10 years, coming back in 2017 with 2 inches of snow on the ground, but with two weeks left until Christmas, what do the models tell us?
Record-Herald
All-N-One 4-H Club seeks old and new members
The All-N-One 4-H Club will hold its first meeting on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Extension Office at 7 p.m. Usually, the meetings last about an hour. Club leaders are looking forward to seeing old and new members to participate at the 2023 Fayette County Fair, where they try to make the wide variety of 4-H projects fun and a learning experience.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
dayton247now.com
Missing Erica Baker chapter 7 is out! Our team discusses the new episode
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - 'Missing Erica Baker' episode 7 is out now!. Elyse Coulter asks one of the co-hosts, Nathan Edwards, about the new chapter in this series and what listeners can expect.
dayton247now.com
Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
Record-Herald
Reiterman elected to Farm Bureau state board
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nicol Reiterman, of Washington Court House, has been elected to her first three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Reiterman represents the interests of Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties. Her election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.
