US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
DALLAS — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday. Meanwhile, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more snow...
California reparations task force to talk eligibility
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans will meet in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what form reparations could take and eligibility requirements to receive possible payments. The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors were living in...
Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who helped...
LEO LAMBERT & CAROL QUILLEN: Congress must act on DACA
EDITOR'S NOTE: Leo Lambert is a professor and president emeritus of Elon University. Carol Quillen is a professor and president emerita of Davidson College and a senior fellow at the Aspen Institute. Oscar Miranda Tapia came to Elon University as a Golden Door Scholar. Since graduation, he has completed a...
Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state's death sentences
SALEM, ORE. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a month remaining...
NC legislators back review to harden power infrastructure
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's top legislative leaders said Tuesday that the General Assembly will review what can be done to protect the state's power transmission system following the Duke Energy substation shooting attacks this month that put Moore County in the dark for days. Senate leader Phil Berger...
WRAL Investigates: While state hurricane recovery for homeowners is stuck in the mud, one county got it right
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of millions of dollars have poured into North Carolina to help homeowners recover from the one-two punch from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. WRAL Investigates and the WRAL Documentary unit are teamed up to find out why so much of that money is mired in...
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
JACKSON, MISS. — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday evening. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal injection...
Updated COVID-19 boosters available for children 6 months, older in NC
North Carolina is preparing to offer updated COVID-19 boosters for children six months and older. Wake County plans to begin allowing parents to schedule their children’s booster appointments Friday morning. “Our healthcare system is taking a hard hit with a surge in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases across our...
Trial starts: Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — An Alaska lawmaker may be unfit to hold office because he’s a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that has either advocated for or engaged in concrete action to overthrow the U.S. government, a lawyer said Tuesday in opening arguments for a case against state Rep. David Eastman.
N. Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said it has submitted to state prosecutors the findings of its voter fraud probe into Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, who was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states earlier this year.
3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Three reporters from a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper in West Virginia say they have been fired after publicly criticizing an interview conducted by their company president with a former coal executive who was convicted of a safety violation in connection with the worst U.S. mine disaster in decades.
Prosecutors assessing whether to charge former US Rep. Mark Meadows following probe into NC voting activity
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina prosecutors will determine whether to pursue criminal charges against Mark Meadows, a former congressman in the state who left office to become then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Meadows voted in North Carolina’s 2020 general election. He was registered to vote in the...
Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured. The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city in Milwaukee County about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. “Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the U.S. Geological Survey's...
NC First Responders honored as Home Town Heroes in service to their communities
Governor Roy Cooper recognized more than 50-first responders as "Home Town Heroes." It’s 6th year that the North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association has honored those who risk their lives and keep our communities safe. Heroes come from all walks of life, however a group of more than 50 first...
'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
