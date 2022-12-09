D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for the killer of a 35-year-old man on Euclid Street in Brooklyn last month. The case remains unsolved at this time, but on Wednesday, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect wanted in the case. They are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the black male wearing a sports letter jacket that is the prime suspect in the case. On November 11th, the man shot his victim multiple times in the upper body, killing him. The post Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO