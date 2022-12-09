D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans

Read full article on original website
Charlie O
5d ago
WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WHOA WHOA WHOA WHOA HOLD UP NOW JUST WAIT ONE NEW YORK CITY RUSH HOUR MINUTE HERE!: Are you saying that Manhattan District Attorney ALVIN BRAGGS is going to prosecute someone for a crime??? I don't remember inhaling car fumes....wow this dream just seems so real!!
Reply(4)
2
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg directs $9M seized from banks in criminal cases to address NYC mental health crisis
The Manhattan district attorney will direct $9 million seized from banks in criminal investigations toward addressing New York’s mental health crisis, the Daily News has learned. DA Alvin Bragg will put $6 million toward “Neighborhood Navigators” — social service experts whose job will be to conduct outreach to people in Washington Heights, Inwood, Chinatown,the Lower East Side, Central and ...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
bkreader.com
BK Health Agency to Cough Up $3.2 M After Cheating Workers
The Brooklyn-based home health agency, White Glove Community Care, will pay $3.2 million after making false claims to Medicaid and cheating employees out of wages. “Home health aides work tirelessly to provide critical care for our most vulnerable neighbors, and they deserve to receive adequate and fair compensation for their hard work,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Central Jersey Man Charged With Car Insurance Fraud: Prosecutor
A 30-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged with providing false information on a car insurance claim, authorities said. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit arrested Shingai Marandure, of New Brunswick, on charges relating to falsified information he allegedly provided to an auto insurance company to receive compensation for a damaged vehicle.
thesource.com
NYC Mayor Expands Police Power to Arrest and Commit “Undesirable” Mentally Ill New Yorkers, Now Faces Lawsuit
A legal challenge has been filed against New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to increase NYC’s power to take New Yorkers with mental illness into custody and have them psychiatrically examined and possibly committed. The challenge has been brought as part of an existing class action lawsuit...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces $9 Million To Address Mental Health And Substance Abuse
New Grant Programs Seeks to Address Recidivism and Help People Successfully Navigate Complex Bureaucracy to Get Help They Need. D.A. Bragg: “The Criminal Justice System Must Not Be The Main Vehicle for Addressing Mental And Behavioral Health”. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., in partnership with the CUNY...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment In Metal Pipe Attack on MTA Contractor
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JONATHAN FRIAS, 28, for striking an MTA contract worker with a metal pipe while she worked on a Lower Manhattan subway platform last month. FRIAS is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Assault in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree. [1]
NYC jails detainees get their tablets back, but costs are undisclosed
A detainee at a Washington jail uses a tablet supplied by the company APDS. The announcement comes about a month after Gothamist reported that the previous contract had quietly ended. [ more › ]
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
NYC man indicted for stashing 6 kilos of ‘Joe Biden’ brand cocaine
This’ll get you higher than Air Force One. A New York City man was busted with $300,000 worth of cocaine — some in packages bearing President Biden’s picture — stashed inside his sports car, authorities said Wednesday. Reynaldo Almonte, 29, was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on a string of drug-related charges after cops found the Biden-brand coke hidden in his burgundy Nissan on Nov. 28. Officers spotted Almonte, of Queens, carrying a “weighed shopping bag” into his car and then noticed him moving objects around in the back of the vehicle, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said in a statement....
Brooklyn hospitals forced to use pen, paper after cyberattack
A cyberattack has forced doctors and nurses at three Brooklyn hospitals that serve patients from some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods to use pen and paper.
Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul want New York to 'work for everyone' with new action plan
Adams said the cylinders of local and state governments have been "misaligned for a long time" but the current agencies are working towards improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers with their new plan.
New York State Police Warning, This Is Dangerous for Your Child
My son is now 20-years-old but I remember the day he was born as if it were yesterday. What I recall is leaving the hospital with the doctors and nurses saying "good luck"! Good luck? There were no further instructions but I started by getting him home safely. The New...
pix11.com
Thousands of NY families victim of EBT card skimming
Families across New York City are having money stolen from their SNAP benefits. They go to grocery shop with their EBT cards that hold their SNAP benefits, and their money is gone. Thousands of NY families victim of EBT card skimming. Families across New York City are having money stolen...
NBC New York
NYPD Warehouse for DNA, Troves of Criminal Evidence Destroyed in Brooklyn Inferno
An untold amount of "biological evidence" linked to New York City crimes dating back decades was destroyed or damaged in a raging inferno that devoured an NYPD warehouse off the Brooklyn waterfront Tuesday, authorities say. The fire, which broke out around 10:40 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in...
SILive.com
Weird NY laws: Cheating on your spouse is illegal in New York; so is ‘direct contact’ with big cats
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The law can be a strange institution, but certain New York statues will certainly make you scratch your head. From the outdated to the absurd, here’s a look at five of the weirdest laws in the state and city:. SELLING CAT OR DOG HAIR.
Ex-Con Dealing Heroin, Cocaine Convicted Of Heartless Murder In Newark
A 28-year-old convicted drug dealer from Newark has been convicted of murder along with various drug and firearm charges for shooting a 29-year-old man in the head in 2019, authorities said. Darryl Watson was convicted on 10 counts of the various charges in connection with the Feb. 7, 2019 killing...
Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for the killer of a 35-year-old man on Euclid Street in Brooklyn last month. The case remains unsolved at this time, but on Wednesday, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect wanted in the case. They are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the black male wearing a sports letter jacket that is the prime suspect in the case. On November 11th, the man shot his victim multiple times in the upper body, killing him. The post Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
talkofthesound.com
NOT KOOL: County Legislators livid after last minute veto by Westchester County CE
WHITE PLAINS, NY (December 12, 2022) — Westchester County Executive George Latimer has issued a rare veto of the Westchester County Board of Legislators flavored tobacco ban bill with about 15 minutes to spare and without advance word to Legislators citing “cultural objections”. “Given my concerns and...
Gotham Gazette
Police Have Removed Over 1,300 'Emotionally Disturbed People’ from Transit in 2022; Where Did They Go?
In the first 11 months of the year, the NYPD removed 1,300 people suffering symptoms of mental illness from the city's transit system, often against their will. The city is unable or unwilling to say what happened to them next. "Dealing with people who have mental health illnesses must be...
