LTC announces Children's Summer Theater productions

The Arts at Lincoln Trail College announced the plays for the 2023 Children’s Summer Theater program. Once again, there will be two shows: Willy Wonka Kids and Newsies, Jr.

Kids entering first through fourth grades in the fall of 2023 will perform Willy Wonka Kids on June 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. at the Zwermann Arts Center Theater. They will rehearse Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. May 29 through June 23.

Kids entering fifth through ninth grades in the fall of 2023 will perform Newsies, Jr. on June 24 at 7 p.m. and on June 25 at 2 p.m. at the Zwermann Arts Center Theater. They will rehearse Monday through Friday from 12-2 p.m. May 29-June 23.

The registration date for Children’s Summer Theater has not yet been finalized but will take place in late April or early May.

Children’s Summer Theater at Lincoln Trail College is under the direction of Mindy Evans.

