What Alaskans can learn from the Arctic Report Card
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaskans can learn much about their state in the 2022 Arctic Report Card released nationwide this week. The Arctic and Alaska are growing warmer and wetter, University of Alaska Fairbanks scientists are at the heart of tracking this and other Arctic changes, and Alaskans are calling for people to work together to address the consequences of climate change.
Alaska Department of Health publishes 2022 Tobacco Facts report
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska’s Tobacco Prevention and Control Program in the Alaska Department of Health has published its 2022 Alaska Tobacco Facts report. This report is an annual update of key trends about tobacco prevention and control from state data sources. It summarizes Alaska’s most current data on...
Gov. Dunleavy holds Open House following a long-standing tradition
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Governor's Annual Holiday Open House at the Governor's Residence was held Tuesday evening. Gov. Mike Dunleavy spoke to News of the North on how it felt to invite the community to celebrate with him. "I think it's a great tradition that Alaska has. It's been...
Ten organizations selected for evidence-based summer learning program grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development has issued an Intent to Award to ten organizations for the Evidence-Based Summer Learning Programs competitive grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant awardees include six school districts and four community-based organizations. The purpose of...
