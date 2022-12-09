After 13 years, Xavier's Sean Miller makes his return to the Crosstown Shootout

"It's a game like no other that I've been a part of," Sean Miller began his press conference Thursday ahead of Saturday's Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout.

Xavier's head coach experienced the rivalry with Cincinnati, and all that entails, for eight years.

But 13 years is a long time. That's how long Miller's been away from the game that annually divides one city, two fan bases, and two schools, separated by a couple of miles.

When asked what he's missed about this game, Miller spoke about the desire to win, the desire for his team to play well and with a lot of energy, and the responsibility that comes with being prepared for a game like the Shootout.

"There's so much pride that's at stake. It's hard to duplicate that feeling with another matchup," he said.

During his time away at Arizona, Miller said he'd make an effort to keep up with the Shootout.

"Sometimes I was able to watch. Sometimes not," said Miller. "But I always followed it because I've always had a special place in my heart for Xavier.

"Once you're a part of the Crosstown Shootout as a player or coach, and even a fan, I think you're aware that it's a big game."

In his first five seasons as Xavier's head coach (2004-09), Miller went 3-2 against the Bearcats. On Saturday at 3 p.m., he'll look to add to that win total, but the Musketeers are facing their first true road game of the season at UC in front of a sold-out crowd.

"Not only is this the Crosstown Shootout, it's also our first road game," Miller said.

Every little nook and cranny gets revealed and tested in a rivalry, particularly when it's on the road.

This game, especially, is not one where records, rankings or the point spread really matter all that much. Both sides bring intensity and toughness. It's a maximum-effort affair where the result often boils down to execution.

That execution for Xavier will test its ability to take care of the basketball, rebound, and defend, both in transition and the 3-point line.

That's what UC wants to do ‒ force turnovers, play in transition, dominate the glass, and get clean looks for its offense on the perimeter.

"You really only have each other ... in some ways, you just have to go through it. That's why experienced players are so valuable in college basketball," Miller said, in response to playing a rivalry game on the road. "We're gonna rely on those guys that are on our team that have been through these challenging situations before, and we have quite a few of them."

The Musketeers will need that experience on Saturday afternoon to try and make it four wins in a row against the Bearcats.

The Game

Tipoff: 3 p.m. on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena

3 p.m. on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena TV/Radio: ESPN2 with play-by-play from Jordan Bernfield and analysis from Jordan Cornette. Byron Larkin and Joe Sunderman will have the radio call on WKRC-AM (550).

ESPN2 with play-by-play from Jordan Bernfield and analysis from Jordan Cornette. Byron Larkin and Joe Sunderman will have the radio call on WKRC-AM (550). Series info: Cincinnati leads the all-time series 51-38. The Musketeers have won three straight.

Scouting report

Xavier Musketeers (6-3)

Coach: Sean Miller, 18th season (428-159 overall)

Offense: 84.0 ppg

Defense: 73.6 ppg

Projected lineup

Player (Position, Height, Key Stat)

Adam Kunkel (G, 6'4", 11.4 ppg)

Zach Freemantle (F, 6'9", 13.0 ppg)

Colby Jones (G, 6'6", 15.5 ppg)

Souley Boum (G, 6'3", 16.6 ppg)

Jack Nunge (F, 7'0", 15.2 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3)

Coach: Wes Miller, 12th season (209-153 overall)

Offense: 79.4 ppg

Defense: 69.0 ppgProjected lineup

Player (Position, Height, Key Stat)

David DeJulius (G, 6'0", 16.1 ppg)

Landers Nolley II (G, 6'7", 15.3 ppg)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 11.4 ppg)

Jeremiah Davenport (G, 6'7", 9.8 ppg)

Mika Adams-Woods (G, 6'3", 8.3 ppg)

Players to watch

Landers Nolley

Nolley's experienced. This may be his first Shootout, but he's played in a lot of big college basketball games. He can score and he can shoot, particularly from beyond the arc, where he's converting 43% of his attempts this season. Xavier will probably put Colby Jones, its best overall defender, on Nolley, which should be a key matchup on Saturday.

Souley Boum

Boum will be playing in his first Crosstown Shootout. He's a career 2,000-point scorer who's proven extremely valuable to the Musketeers through nine games. If Boum can get going in a hostile environment, particularly drawing fouls and converting at the line, it will be advantageous for Xavier.

Keys to the game

Perimeter defense

The Bearcats shoot a lot of 3-pointers, and most come from Nolley, DeJulius and Davenport. UC's attempted almost 80 more 3-pointers than Xavier has in the same number of games this season.

More than a third of UC's points scored come from the 3-point line. The Bearcats shoot 35% from beyond the arc, and attempt nearly 26 3-pointers a game. If Xavier guards on the perimeter it will force UC's offense out of its comfort zone.

Own the inside

Xavier will have a size advantage if it goes with Freemantle and Nunge together on the floor. Xavier has to be the better rebounding team. The Musketeers need to feed their big men on the low block and take ownership of the paint like Nunge did in last year's Shootout.

Rankings

KenPom: Xavier (30), Cincinnati (71)

NET: Xavier (44), Cincinnati (154)