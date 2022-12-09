Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Effort to recall Prince William County board chair approaches signature threshold
The organizers of a petition to recall Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler say they have gathered nearly 12,000 signatures, approaching the threshold needed to remove her from office. During a press conference Tuesday, organizers announced their progress on the recall effort, but noted that the signatures...
Inside Nova
More parks could see boozy special events if Arlington County Board takes action
Arlington County Board members in January will consider adding two additional local parks – Penrose Square and Long Bridge Park – to those where alcohol can be sold and consumed during special events. Such temporary sales already are allowed for events at Fort C.F. Smith Park, Gateway Park...
Inside Nova
Haymarket Town Councilor running for Board of County Supervisors
Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has joined the special election for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Weir announced his candidacy Monday for the seat being vacated by Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, who is resigning Dec. 16. “The residents of the County have grown weary of divisive tactics that...
restonnow.com
McLean and Herndon school board representative Elaine Tholen won’t seek reelection next year
Dranesville District school board member Elaine Tholen will not run for reelection in 2023, while several of the other members haven’t yet declared their own intentions. Tholen confirmed to FFXnow that she won’t seek another term on the Fairfax County School Board and instead plans to step down at the end of her term on Dec. 31, 2023.
Inside Nova
Prince William County supervisors to vote this week on new 20-year Comprehensive Plan
Prince William County officials this week will decide the direction of the county over the next 18 years. At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on all chapters of the Comprehensive Plan update. The Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document for county land-use...
WJLA
Inside Nova
Departing Arlington School Board member: 'I hope I've done you proud'
Retiring Arlington elected officials normally take what in effect is a victory lap via multiple events marking their service. And soon-to-depart School Board member Barbara Kanninen is no exception. With her term expiring along with the year of 2022 on Dec. 31, Kanninen on Dec. 7 spoke before the Arlington...
Inside Nova
Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
Data Center Knowledge
Data Center-Friendly North Va. Official Resigns After Selling Home to Compass
On Saturday, a local official in North Va. who agreed to sell his home to Compass Data Centers, resigned from his post on the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia. This comes just days after the filing of two lawsuits against Pete Candland and his soon-to-be-former colleagues...
Inside Nova
Fairfax Electoral Board secretary chronicles highs, lows of the year
Erroneous mailings, a flood of address changes and provisional votes, a new registrar and delayed redistricting lines from the state kept Fairfax County election officials on their toes this year. County election ballots on Nov. 8, excepting Herndon’s concurrent municipal elections, featured only one item: a congressional seat. “This...
Inside Nova
NBC Washington
Government Technology
Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days
(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
Inside Nova
Letter: Developers already circling in Arlington, waiting for Missing Middle approval
Editor: It’s already started. Look around, and you’ll see that some existing single-family houses in Arlington recently purchased by home builders are curiously sitting idle. What’s up? Well, these builders are betting that the County Board will change the zoning rules so that they can replace these houses...
Ex-Loudoun superintendent, PR officer indicted by grand jury
The former superintendent and public information officer for Loudoun county Public Schools have been indicted on a total of four counts related to the school division's response to two sexual assaults committed by a student.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
loudounnow.com
State Police Investigate Fatal Rt. 15 Crash
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Rt. 15 south of Leesburg. The three-vehicle crash happened near Little Oatlands Road. According to the preliminary report, a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck two northbound vehicles. One person died at...
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna: A town of two Cavas?
The former Zoës Kitchen in Vienna won’t remain vacant for long. Just days after the fast-casual Mediterranean chain shuttered on Nov. 30, signs appeared on the building at 418 Maple Avenue East indicating that its parent company, Cava, will be moving in. Cava will open there in the...
governing.com
A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington
On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
