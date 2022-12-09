ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
Inside Nova

Haymarket Town Councilor running for Board of County Supervisors

Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has joined the special election for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Weir announced his candidacy Monday for the seat being vacated by Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, who is resigning Dec. 16. “The residents of the County have grown weary of divisive tactics that...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation

Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
Inside Nova

Fairfax Electoral Board secretary chronicles highs, lows of the year

Erroneous mailings, a flood of address changes and provisional votes, a new registrar and delayed redistricting lines from the state kept Fairfax County election officials on their toes this year. County election ballots on Nov. 8, excepting Herndon’s concurrent municipal elections, featured only one item: a congressional seat. “This...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury

A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Government Technology

Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days

(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

State Police Investigate Fatal Rt. 15 Crash

Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Rt. 15 south of Leesburg. The three-vehicle crash happened near Little Oatlands Road. According to the preliminary report, a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck two northbound vehicles. One person died at...
LEESBURG, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Vienna: A town of two Cavas?

The former Zoës Kitchen in Vienna won’t remain vacant for long. Just days after the fast-casual Mediterranean chain shuttered on Nov. 30, signs appeared on the building at 418 Maple Avenue East indicating that its parent company, Cava, will be moving in. Cava will open there in the...
VIENNA, VA
governing.com

A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington

On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy