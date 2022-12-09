Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man arrested, accused of punching victims randomly
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida man is facing a list of charges after deputies said he attacked several people, punching them at random. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies were called to the Mid-Florida Credit Union in Spring Hill just before noon on Monday. When deputies arrived, they met with a female victim, who said that as she left the credit union and was walking to her car, a man walked by and punched her in the forehead. The victim said she had never seen her attacker, who did not speak to her before hitting her and continued walking out of the parking lot after the attack. Deputies described the victim as having a “swollen contusion” on her forehead.
Man arrested in Spring Hill for battering multiple strangers: HCSO
A man was arrested in Spring Hill on Monday after he battered several strangers in what is presumed to be a random string of attacks, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Dec. 5
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 5. Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 5 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and resist officer without violence. No bond.
fox13news.com
Pasco sheriff: Father fatally shoots wife, injures 5-year-old daughter before turning gun on himself
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County detectives say a father fired a gun at his family before taking his own life, leaving a 5-year-old girl without her parents. According to the sheriff’s office, a babysitter witnessed the shooting. It occurred along Marchmont Boulevard, inside a gated community in Land O'Lakes around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
fox13news.com
Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour
BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
Citrus County Chronicle
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest
A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
Man killed in St. Petersburg crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
14-year-old charged with fatally shooting woman outside Tampa party, police say
Tampa police have charged a teenager in an October shooting that left a woman dead, according to a release.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River woman sentenced to life in prison
A Crystal River woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted Monday, Dec. 12, for first degree murder, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 52, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first...
Deputies arrest man who allegedly shot car because he 'felt disrespected'
Deputies arrested a man who is accused of firing shots in an apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to a press release.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto man facing armed robbery, aggravated battery charges
Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house. According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4...
Deputies arrest driver after deadly hit-and-run on Gulf Blvd.
Pinellas County deputies arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old pedestrian in Treasure Island Tuesday evening.
Woman’s body found by fishermen off Egmont Key; FBI investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found floating off the coast of Pinellas County on Saturday morning.
FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
Man shot ‘several’ times found lying on road, dies in Tampa-area hospital
A man died after he was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in North Tampa on Sunday morning.
suncoastnews.com
Four charged in Highpoint community drug bust
Four residents of a house in the Highpoint community in Brooksville are in custody on a variety of drug and other charges after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.
Tarpon Springs man ships himself 18 pounds of meth, gets 10 years in prison
A Tarpon Springs man was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison Monday after trying to mail himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Tampa police find body floating under Davis Islands Bridge
The Tampa Police department announced a death investigation Tuesday that is taking place near the Davis Island Bridge.
fox13news.com
Hernando County deputies arrest suspected drug dealer
Hernando deputies arrested a man they believe sold fentanyl in the Highland community. They said they seized five pounds of the opioid in one bust.
