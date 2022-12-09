SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida man is facing a list of charges after deputies said he attacked several people, punching them at random. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies were called to the Mid-Florida Credit Union in Spring Hill just before noon on Monday. When deputies arrived, they met with a female victim, who said that as she left the credit union and was walking to her car, a man walked by and punched her in the forehead. The victim said she had never seen her attacker, who did not speak to her before hitting her and continued walking out of the parking lot after the attack. Deputies described the victim as having a “swollen contusion” on her forehead.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO