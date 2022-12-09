ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sheriff: Man arrested, accused of punching victims randomly

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida man is facing a list of charges after deputies said he attacked several people, punching them at random. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies were called to the Mid-Florida Credit Union in Spring Hill just before noon on Monday. When deputies arrived, they met with a female victim, who said that as she left the credit union and was walking to her car, a man walked by and punched her in the forehead. The victim said she had never seen her attacker, who did not speak to her before hitting her and continued walking out of the parking lot after the attack. Deputies described the victim as having a “swollen contusion” on her forehead.
SPRING HILL, FL
ocala-news.com

Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Dec. 5

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 5. Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 5 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and resist officer without violence. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour

BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest

A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man killed in St. Petersburg crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River woman sentenced to life in prison

A Crystal River woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted Monday, Dec. 12, for first degree murder, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 52, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto man facing armed robbery, aggravated battery charges

Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house. According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4...
LECANTO, FL

