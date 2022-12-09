Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s Relationship Timeline
Something to sing about! Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship is heating up. The two musicians were first romantically linked after they were spotted dancing at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in January 2022. During the broadcast, which she cohosted with Pete Davidson, Cyrus sang a new track titled “You,” which many fans believe […]
Bam Margera is reportedly hospitalized with pneumonia, put on ventilator
Bam Margera reportedly has been hospitalized with pneumonia, complicated by a positive COVID-19 test. The “Jackass” alum is being treated in a San Diego, Calif., ICU, with doctors putting the 43-year-old on a ventilator, according to TMZ. The former professional skateboarder has been in the hospital since earlier this week, the outlet reported Friday, noting that he is currently in stable condition. The stunt performer has had a tumultuous year, attempting to escape rehab centers multiple times in June and September. The “Viva La Bam” alum’s brother, Jess Margera, and mom, April Margera, posted a joint Instagram statement in August addressing Bam’s situation after...
Former 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Hospitalized, Placed On Ventilator
The tough times continue for Margera.
Johnny Knoxville Sued For Emotional Distress Over Home Prank
Johnny Knoxville is known for his elaborate pranks, but his latest may have gone too far ... resulting in a lawsuit from a guy who says it caused him emotional distress. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Jackass' star is being sued by Khalil Khan over a home prank. Khan says he was hired to do a routine repair job through TaskRabbit but ended up getting way more than he bargained for.
Miley Cyrus Shut Down In Attempts To Reconnect With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Three Years After Divorce
Miley Cyrus has extended an olive branch to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, three years after their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 30-year-old pop star has tried “several times” recently to reach out to Lian, 32, but she’s been “snubbed” at every turn. “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” spilled the source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.” Miley recently purchased an $8 million mansion in Malibu...
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
Machine Gun Kelly's Ex Sommer Ray Crashes His Art Basel Bash While Rapper Parties With Megan Fox: 'She Kept Looking Over,' Spills Source
Machine Gun Kelly may have been thinking "god save me" when his ex girlfriend pulled up at his bash at Miami mega club E11even while he was with fiancée Megan Fox. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, performed at the famed strip club to close out Art Basel on Monday, December 5, hitting the stage for a nearly 45-minute set at around 3:30 a.m. His ex flame Sommer Ray unexpectedly showed up to her table across the dance floor from Kelly and Fox following his performance.And while the famous couple seemed to enjoy their night without a hitch, Ray...
Sam Asghari catches Britney Spears off guard with bizarre Instagram Live in bed
Don’t let her be the last to know. Sam Asghari went live on Instagram while in bed with Britney Spears on Wednesday night, catching the pop star off guard. “Can I show you or no?” the actor asked his wife while sitting in the dark. “Huh? Show me...
Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split
Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunite to sing a 'Glee' favorite in the car
Lea Michele and Darren Criss are still "believin'" after all these years, it seems!. Michele, 36, posted a TikTok of herself hanging out with her fellow former "Glee" co-star (and BFF, based on her caption) on Monday, and we're instantly charmed and also thrown back into nostalgia on at least two levels.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show DJ and SYTYCD dancer, dies at 40, LA County coroner says
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘A Kind Soul and a Sweet Person’
After news broke Wednesday morning that Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide, celebrities and artists paid tribute to the late dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ. Posting a lengthy statement to Instagram, Questlove wrote, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten and every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law...
Busy Philipps’ Child Birdie and More Celeb Kids Following Their Parents’ Acting Footsteps
It’s in their genes! Busy Philipps and more celebrity parents’ kids are into acting, just like their moms and dads. News broke in July 2021 that the Dawson’s Creek alum’s eldest child, Birdie, had been cast in a non-binary role in Gloria Calderón Kellett's With Love. “This just made me cry,” the former Busy Tonight […]
Buckle Up Swifties, Taylor Swift Is Directing Her First Movie
Taylor Swift is about to conquer another corner of the entertainment world, thanks to a new feature film that will be written and directed by her.
