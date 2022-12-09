Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
‘Off the books’ pay scheme nets 4-year sentence for Jacksonville manDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activityZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Four takeaways: Trevor Lawrence shows again why he’s a franchise-changing QB
The Jaguars ended a nine-year losing streak in Nashville with a 36-22 win over the Titans. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the game:. The Titans jumped out to a 14-7 lead and it looked like it would be the same kind of story that we’ve seen for years in the Music City. Derrick Henry runs over the Jaguars, the defense can’t stop Tennessee and it winds up with another L for Jacksonville. Instead, the Jaguars made plays on defense and outscored the Titans 13-0 in the second quarter to take a 20-14 lead to halftime. They never looked back. The Jaguars turned four Titans turnovers into 20 points. That is particularly notable because the Titans have been among the best in the NFL at not turning the ball over.
Peyton Manning details unreal Bill Belichick-Pamela Anderson Pro Bowl story
The “Manningcast” has become one of the premier destinations for NFL storytime, and Monday’s installment was no different. When speaking with guest Bill Simmons and brother Eli Manning on ESPN’s alternative “Monday Night Football” broadcast, Peyton Manning relayed a past Pro Bowl story involving Bill Belichick’s apparent scheme to get a certain long snapper to bring his then-girlfriend, Pamela Anderson, to the annual NFL showcase in Hawaii. “Another time, he picked David Binn, who was a long snapper, because he was dating Pamela Anderson, and Bill thought the players would like seeing Pamela at the pool in Hawaii — she didn’t come,...
Tomlin’s reasons for run-stopping struggles
It’s been the worst stretch of the season, why does Mike Tomlin believe the Steelers have had issues with their rush defense over the last 2 weeks
Marcus Mariota left Falcons after being benched for Desmond Ridder
Marcus Mariota apparently did not take his Falcons benching well. The veteran quarterback left the team after head coach Arthur Smith announced Mariota would be benched for rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota, 29, was absent from the team’s facility on Monday after Smith informed him of the team’s decision last week. Smith claimed that Mariota was getting a chronic knee condition checked out and he might go on injured reserve. However, there had been no previous mention of the injury. “(The injury) is nothing that has been an issue this season, but that’s (Mariota’s) prerogative so … ” Smith said, according to The Athletic....
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
GameDay Live: Jaguars will try an end Nashville blues against Titans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are looking to bounce back from their worst performance of the season. The Jaguars (4-8) visit the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a place they haven’t won at since 2013. Stay connected to the News4JAX sports staff throughout today’s game.
Draymond Green Says Ejected Fan Threatened His Life
The Warriors star discussed what the fan said, and the ongoing issue of player-fan interactions during NBA games.
