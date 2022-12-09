ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Extremely Hip' Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became The Coolest Mom Ever' After She Joined 'National Treasure' Cast

By Rebecca Friedman
Ok Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Catherine Zeta-Jones Thought Husband Michael Douglas, 78, Was Going to ‘Have a Heart Attack’ After Surprising Him on Thanksgiving

A close call! Catherine Zeta-Jones thought she put husband Michael Douglas’ health at risk after she gave him a scare on Thanksgiving. “Michael has been in France for what seems like a lifetime shooting a really great project. So the kids and I actually surprised him for Thanksgiving,” Zeta-Jones, 53, said during the Friday, December […]
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
OK! Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Family Life With Longtime Love Michael Douglas Is Only Getting 'Better And Better'

“Better and better!”Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones got candid about her more than two-decade-spanning marriage this week, revealing that her family life with husband Michael Douglas has only been on the up and up lately. On Monday, December 5, the mom-of-two shared her appreciation for her brood while attending the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History with her son, Dylan Douglas."I enjoy every minute with this guy,” she said referencing the 22-year-old, who accompanied her to the red carpet event in Los Angeles, Calif. “Well, he's a good son. It's just the best.” CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SHARES CRYPTIC POST ABOUT PRIVACY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
HollywoodLife

John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
Looper

Annie Potts Had Never Seen The Big Bang Theory Until She Was Cast In Young Sheldon

"The Big Bang Theory" from Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady enjoyed a fast ascent to the top of the television mountain. As a result, the show reached across the globe, enticing fans from all over to check it out. While opinions on it as a whole may vary from place to place, one thing that most agree on is that the clear-cut standout of the program is Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The quirky theoretical physicist proved one of the series' most hilarious and quotable characters, as well as arguably its most popular by the time it wrapped up in 2019.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Netflix TV Exec Weighs In: ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Henry Cavill’s ‘Witcher’ Exit and ‘Stunning’ Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

When Netflix renewed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” last month, the streamer was careful not to call the next chapter of the comic book adaptation a second season — but did not explain why. The reason: Netflix is considering releasing the next installment in batches a la “Stranger Things” Season 4, rather than its traditional binge model.  “Everything is on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman,’” Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander tells Variety. “It’s an innovative show.”  That “everything is on the table” approach seems to be one Netflix, which launched its ad-supported tier last month, is embracing with...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Once Called John Travolta the ‘Greatest Love’ of Her Life—Here’s If They Ever Dated

They were such close friends she once called him the “greatest love” of her life but did Kirstie Alley and John Travolta ever date? Just four years before her untimely death, Alley rather tragically suggested her Look Who’s Talking co-star was the one that got away during an appearance on reality TV. Alley and Travolta starred in three movies together: Look Who’s Talking and two sequels, Look Who’s Talking Now and Look Who’s Talking, Too, the first of which hit cinemas in 1989. In the romantic comedy franchise, Alley plays an accountant, Mollie, who becomes pregnant after an affair with a...
Prevention

Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons

Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Variety

Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘A Kind Soul and a Sweet Person’

After news broke Wednesday morning that Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide, celebrities and artists paid tribute to the late dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ. Posting a lengthy statement to Instagram, Questlove wrote, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten and every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law...

Comments / 0

Community Policy