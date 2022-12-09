'Extremely Hip' Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became The Coolest Mom Ever' After She Joined 'National Treasure' Cast

Read full article on original website
Related
Catherine Zeta-Jones Thought Husband Michael Douglas, 78, Was Going to ‘Have a Heart Attack’ After Surprising Him on Thanksgiving
A close call! Catherine Zeta-Jones thought she put husband Michael Douglas’ health at risk after she gave him a scare on Thanksgiving. “Michael has been in France for what seems like a lifetime shooting a really great project. So the kids and I actually surprised him for Thanksgiving,” Zeta-Jones, 53, said during the Friday, December […]
Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long
Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Family Life With Longtime Love Michael Douglas Is Only Getting 'Better And Better'
“Better and better!”Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones got candid about her more than two-decade-spanning marriage this week, revealing that her family life with husband Michael Douglas has only been on the up and up lately. On Monday, December 5, the mom-of-two shared her appreciation for her brood while attending the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History with her son, Dylan Douglas."I enjoy every minute with this guy,” she said referencing the 22-year-old, who accompanied her to the red carpet event in Los Angeles, Calif. “Well, he's a good son. It's just the best.” CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SHARES CRYPTIC POST ABOUT PRIVACY...
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
The co-star Julia Roberts once called 'completely disgusting' revisits their 'absurd' feud
Who remembers Julia Roberts' 1993 comments about I Love Trouble co-star Nick Nolte?
Women's Health
At 53, Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Epic Abs And Toned Legs In A Plunging, See-Through Jumpsuit In New Photos
Catherine Zeta-Jones was totally working the red carpet this week in a sheer, plunging jumpsuit that was all kinds of strong. The actress, 53, showed off her epic abs and toned AF legs while promoting her new Disney+ show. When it comes to her workouts, Catherine likes all kinds of...
‘Gunsmoke’: How James Arness’ Peace Was ‘Fractured’ by Matt Dillon Fans
Actor James Arness became a household name thanks to his performance as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' but one instance with fans 'fractured' his idea of peace.
John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’
John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
Annie Potts Had Never Seen The Big Bang Theory Until She Was Cast In Young Sheldon
"The Big Bang Theory" from Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady enjoyed a fast ascent to the top of the television mountain. As a result, the show reached across the globe, enticing fans from all over to check it out. While opinions on it as a whole may vary from place to place, one thing that most agree on is that the clear-cut standout of the program is Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The quirky theoretical physicist proved one of the series' most hilarious and quotable characters, as well as arguably its most popular by the time it wrapped up in 2019.
Boy Meets World Alum Recalls Being Excluded From Key Episode And Having To Watch It Be Filmed
Boy Meets World alum Jason Marsden recalled being excluded from a key episode while having to watch it be filmed.
Netflix TV Exec Weighs In: ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Henry Cavill’s ‘Witcher’ Exit and ‘Stunning’ Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’
When Netflix renewed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” last month, the streamer was careful not to call the next chapter of the comic book adaptation a second season — but did not explain why. The reason: Netflix is considering releasing the next installment in batches a la “Stranger Things” Season 4, rather than its traditional binge model. “Everything is on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman,’” Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander tells Variety. “It’s an innovative show.” That “everything is on the table” approach seems to be one Netflix, which launched its ad-supported tier last month, is embracing with...
Kirstie Alley Once Called John Travolta the ‘Greatest Love’ of Her Life—Here’s If They Ever Dated
They were such close friends she once called him the “greatest love” of her life but did Kirstie Alley and John Travolta ever date? Just four years before her untimely death, Alley rather tragically suggested her Look Who’s Talking co-star was the one that got away during an appearance on reality TV. Alley and Travolta starred in three movies together: Look Who’s Talking and two sequels, Look Who’s Talking Now and Look Who’s Talking, Too, the first of which hit cinemas in 1989. In the romantic comedy franchise, Alley plays an accountant, Mollie, who becomes pregnant after an affair with a...
Prevention
Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Fans and Celebrities Mourn Shocking Loss of Actress Kirstie Alley
She was best known as “lovable loser” Rebecca Howe on the long-running 1980’s/1990’s TV series Cheers, but Kirstie Alley left an indelible mark on show business that spans generations. On Monday, Alley succumbed to a short battle with colon cancer at age 71, her children confirmed on Twitter.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show DJ and SYTYCD dancer, dies at 40, LA County coroner says
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘A Kind Soul and a Sweet Person’
After news broke Wednesday morning that Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide, celebrities and artists paid tribute to the late dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ. Posting a lengthy statement to Instagram, Questlove wrote, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten and every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law...
‘Cheers’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt and More
Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name! The critically acclaimed sitcom Cheers aired from 1982 to 1993, following a group of locals who hung out at a Boston bar of the same name. “Everything I do is because of the popularity of that show,” Ted Danson said of the series during a […]
Harrison Ford tried around 75 different cowboy hats for 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1923': 'It was definitely a process'
"1923" costume designer Janie Bryant reported trying an estimated 75 hats on Ford before landing on the perfect look for his character, Jacob Dutton.
Comments / 0