Read full article on original website
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
PAR president says fewer people vote on constitutional amendments
Saturday, voters added three more constitutional amendments to Louisiana’s forty-eight-year-old constitution. Over the years, voters have been asked to consider 308 amendments. As of now, they have approved 206 of them. Public Affairs Research Council’s Steven Procopio says PAR has struggled to find a pattern that explains voter behavior....
louisianaradionetwork.com
Insurance Commissioner hoping another incentive program will attract policy writers to the state
Florida’s legislature is meeting to address the state’s insurance crisis, and Louisiana is experiencing a similar fate with policy writers folding or leaving the state. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is hoping for another incentive plan like the $30-million program after Katrina will work again. He said about a half dozen companies participated.
Comments / 0