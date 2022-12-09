William Regal recently departed AEW after asking to be let out of his contract so he could return to WWE to work as part of Triple H’s regime and coach his son Charlie Dempsey. And with it understood that the only clause was he could not appear in front of the camera anywhere else for a specific period, PWInsider.com has reported that the former Blackpool Combat Club leader has come to terms on a deal with WWE. With him set to the company in the first week of January, although no role or title was reported. However, it is understood he will receive re-joining in a Vice President capacity.

1 DAY AGO