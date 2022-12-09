Read full article on original website
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
Athena Comments On Recent Accusations Of Taking Liberties With Opponents
Since joining AEW, Athena has developed a reputation for having A stiff in-ring style and actually faced a great deal of criticism following her match against Jody Threat on the October 12, 2022, edition of Dark. That was because she appeared to purposely look to hurt her opponent and took great pleasure in doing so. Subsequently, though, it would be confirmed it was all planned, and Threat was okay with how the match went down. And now, while speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open, Athena would address this, calling out the double standard with men allowed to work stiff while women are meant to look pretty.
Jamie Noble Victorious In Final WWE Match (w/Video)
2022 has been the year of the comeback, with Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Vince McMahon, Saraya, and Ricky Steamboat all coming out of retirement to wrestle again. And three weeks ago, it was announced that Jamie Noble would be joining that list by competing one more time for WWE on an upcoming house show in his home state of West Virginia on December 11th. So with that event has now taken place, Reddit user DiamanteLoco1981 would share their recording with the world, showing Noble getting the victory over Sami Zayn as part of an eight-man tag match.
Vince McMahon Planning WWE Return Despite New Lawsuits
Vince McMahon retired from WWE in shame earlier this year, following a series of hush-money agreements coming to light thanks to the Wall Street Journal. And now the publication has posted a follow-up revealing that former referee Rita Chatterton is now suing McMahon for claims he forced himself on her in the back of a limo in the 80s, as well as a former spa manager who alleges she was assaulted by him in 2011. However, despite these new lawsuits, it is also reported that McMahon is planning on making a comeback to WWE, feeling he had lousy advice. As he believes everything would have blown over if he’d remained in his role.
Jim Ross Says Former Colleague Deserves “The Goddamn Misery That He’s Living”
Six months ago, the Wall Street Journal revealed that WWE’s board was investigating Vince McMahon for hush money payments made to a former paralegal. In addition, it would also be claimed that the then company’s Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, had also been involved in inappropriate behavior. Subsequently, Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave and later fired. And now his former colleague Jim Ross has revealed on his podcast he always had a hard time trusting Laurinaitis despite giving him a job, adding he deserves “the goddamn misery that he’s living” in.
Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reported
Brock Lesnar last wrestled for WWE at Crown Jewel in November and is now on one of his regular hiatuses up until the Royal Rumble. And with WrestleMania 39 now only being four months away, WWE has begun planning for his next WrestleMania opponent, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that internally he is listed to face current Intercontinental champion, Gunther.
Matt Riddle Reportedly Attending Rehab
Matt Riddle was written off WWE television last week due to an attack by Solo Sikoa, and it was initially thought it was simply down to an injury he needed to recover from. Now though Bodyslam.net has reported that he has failed a drugs test, the second this year, and is actually attending rehab in a “rehab or fired situation.” It was also noted that his first drugs test failure came before SummerSlam when he was meant to face Seth Rollins, but the match was postponed and moved to Clash at the Castle.
Konnan Reveals He Has Been Struggling To Record His Podcast While Sharing Sad Health Update
Lucha libre legend Konnan successfully underwent kidney transplant surgery in 2007. This was necessary due to years of painkiller and anti-inflammatory medication usage. Sadly though, two years ago, it was reported he needed a second transplant, which was obviously heartbreaking news to the former WCW star. And now, while speaking on his podcast, he has revealed that it has been a struggle even to record the show over the last eight months. Additionally, adding he has no energy and is struggling to cope with the situation.
Big Update On William Regal’s WWE Return
William Regal recently departed AEW after asking to be let out of his contract so he could return to WWE to work as part of Triple H’s regime and coach his son Charlie Dempsey. And with it understood that the only clause was he could not appear in front of the camera anywhere else for a specific period, PWInsider.com has reported that the former Blackpool Combat Club leader has come to terms on a deal with WWE. With him set to the company in the first week of January, although no role or title was reported. However, it is understood he will receive re-joining in a Vice President capacity.
Matt Riddle Possibly Dating Adult Movie Star
Earlier this year, Matt Riddle divorced two-time all-American Gymnast Lisa Rennie, and while appearing on After The Bell with Corey Graves, the former MMA fighter acknowledged his personal life wasn’t good, seemingly referencing the separation. However, he would add that his life as a WWE Superstar is going great. Now though his personal life may have picked up, as adult movie star Misha Montana (yes, she’s on The Hub) posted a picture of the pair of them making out on her Instagram stories. And while this doesn’t confirm they are in a relationship, it’s at least an indicator they’re very close friends.
