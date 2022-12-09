Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Davis sets school record in Nodaway Valley's rout of Bedford
(Bedford) -- A career night from Lindsey Davis was the centerpiece of Nodaway Valley's dominant 97-18 win over Bedford Tuesday. The Wolverines (5-1, 3-0) used an opportunistic defense and some successful outside 3-point shooting to cruise to the Pride of Iowa Conference win. "The energy was good," Coach Brian Eisbach...
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/12): St. Albert earns big win, Wayne, Treynor roll
(KMAland) -- St. Albert overcame a 12-point deficit to win a state-rated battle while Sioux City East, Treynor and Wayne rolled to victories in Monday’s KMAland girls basketball action. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 42. Lynnae Green and Chloe Denton had stellar outings for Shenandoah in the win.
Women's College Basketball (12/13): Fields has solid day in Northwest win
(Lebanon) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball program notched a 61-38 win over McKendree on Tuesday night. The Bearcats (5-5) got the win behind 12 points from Evelyn Vazquez. Jillian Fleming added 10 points while Creston alum Kelsey Fields and Jayna Green accounted for eight points apiece. Fields also...
KMA Sports: Clarinda 71 Shenandoah 33 (Boys Basketball)
Shenandoah girls, Clarinda boys split Page County doubleheader. The Shenandoah girls and Clarinda boys shared a split on Monday evening.
Creston goes 3-0, wins marquee Hawkeye Ten dual over Glenwood
(Glenwood) -- Creston finished off a perfect 3-0 night with a 45-27 dual win over Hawkeye Ten foe Glenwood Tuesday. The Panthers dominated the first two duals of the evening, a 68-6 triumph over West Central Valley and a 63-15 victory over Treynor, before defeating the Rams in a highly-anticipated matchup.
Shenandoah girls, Clarinda boys split Page County doubleheader
(Clarinda) -- The Shenandoah girls and Clarinda boys shared a split on Monday evening. The Fillies were 51-42 victors while the Cardinals rolled to a 71-33 win. Despite some major second-half foul trouble from leading scorer Lynnae Green, Shenandoah turned a short lead at halftime into a comfortable victory down the stretch.
NWMSU's Bernard named MIAA Player of the Week
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State's Diego Bernard is the latest MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week. Bernard shot 70.0% from the floor and averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Bearcats last week in wins over Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State. View...
Northwest Missouri State's Green named First-Team All-American by D2CCA
(Maryville) -- Maryville alum and Northwest Missouri State senior defensive lineman Elijah Green grabbed another All-America honor on Wednesday. Green was named to the D2CCA First-Team All-American Team following a season that saw him finish with 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. View the complete release from Northwest athletics...
Stout defense, experience leads Essex to solid start
(Essex) -- Suffocating defense and a rotation loaded with experience has led Essex to a 2-2 start to the 2022-23 season. The Trojans are already halfway to its win total from a season ago, showing marked improvement from game to game. “First off, these girls fight,” Essex head coach Logan...
Deloris M. Shaw, 84, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: First Christian Church, Rock Port. First Christian Church, Rock Port. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Elmwood Cemetery or Senior Center, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port.
Phyllis Ann Nally, 81, Maryville, MO
Service: Memorial Service at a Later DateName: Phyllis Ann NallyPronunciation: Age: 81From: …
Larry Paul Stepp, 74, Tarkio, Missouri
Service:, Memorial Service and InurnmentName: Larry Paul SteppPronunciation: Age: 74From: T…
Chantel Hartson, 54, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Karen Brewer, 75, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson, Iowa. Notes:a complete...
Page County board tables decision on canopy architectural fees
(Clarinda) – Page County officials want to ensure they explore all options in addressing safety concerns on the courthouse’s handicap ramp. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors tabled action on approving architectural fees for canopy designs over the courthouse’s entrances. Last week, the board was presented with a bid from Farnsworth, LLC - the firm that also assisted the county in developing its courthouse window project - of over $14,000 to develop plans for three canopies including the handicapped entrance. However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says another option could be heated mats designed for handicap ramps. Holmes says he has discussed the mats with a Concrete Expressions, LLC representative in Clarinda who could fit them specifically to the courthouse’s needs.
Page County libraries boasting growth in attendance, circulation
(Clarinda) – Page County libraries are beginning to bounce back from shutdowns induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received its annual report from the four libraries in Page County, including Shenandoah, Clarinda, Essex, and Coin covering fiscal year 2022. Shenandoah Library Director Carrie Falk spoke on behalf of the libraries during the comprehensive report, which indicated a good uptick in circulation, including over 123,000 items -- including digital materials -- borrowed through the libraries. Additionally, Falk says over 77,000 people made their way through one of the library's doors.
Red Oak man booked on Mills County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest Monday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 50-year-old Floyd Raymond Henry II was arrested around 11:45 a.m. on a Mills County warrant for a probation violation on the original charges of a controlled substance violation and carrying weapons.
Mulholland Grocery Fire Plus 1 Part I
(Malvern) -- In part one of a two-part series of reports marking the one-year anniversary of the Malvern Grocery Store fire, owner Tom Mulholland recalls the horrific evening when his iconic business went up in flames.
Shen district undergoes school safety review
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is the latest in KMAland to undergo a comprehensive examination of its safety and security procedures. Recently, officials with Tetra Tech of Omaha conducted a two-day review of measures at each of the district's buildings. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district received $50,000 per building from the Iowa Department of Education for the review as part of Governor Kim Reynolds' School Safety Initiative--enacted after the school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas...
