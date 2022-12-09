Read full article on original website
Publix announces plans for third Louisville store, which will be its fourth in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix is making plans to build a fourth store in Kentucky. In a release, the supermarket chain said it has purchased property at the northwest corner of Flat Rock and Shelbyville Roads in east Louisville. It will be Publix's third planned store in Louisville. A store is also planned for Lexington.
wymt.com
Shelby Valley’s Lincoln Billiter announces commitment to Kentucky football
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelby Valley tight end Lincoln Billiter has announced his commitment to play at Kentucky next season. Billiter is a diverse tight end and linebacker. In his senior season at Shelby Valley, he had two touchdowns, 66 total tackles, including 20 solo, and one interception. He chose Kentucky over Louisville, EKU and several other programs including Harvard and Yale.
WKYT 27
Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
wymt.com
Two big shows coming our region in 2023
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are looking for something to do in the new year, officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena have got you covered. First up, the East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo series will make a stop in Pikeville on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Friday show are $22. Both shows will start at 7 p.m. The prices vary for the Saturday event. You can see those in the post below.
fox56news.com
fox56news.com
Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
fox56news.com
Volunteers needed for Christmas dinner in Jessamine County
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Jessamine County Homeless is hosting a free community Christmas Dinner, and they need your help to make it happen. The free Christmas Dinner hosted by JCHC will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Jessamine County Public Library. The dinner is come one, come all. Even those who aren’t Jessamine County residents are invited, which means a lot of volunteers are needed.
wymt.com
Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. hotel donates furniture to flood relief center
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You know the saying, what is old is new again. The Hampton Inn in Hazard donated its old furniture to the ARH Flood Relief Distribution Center. This gives the items new life for people rebuilding their own after July’s flooding. ”It’s overwhelming, and you know,...
q95fm.net
No School for the Rest of the Week in Floyd County and Perry County
The school districts in two Eastern Kentucky counties have announced they will close for the remainder of the week. Floyd county schools and Perry County schools both announced they will not be having school for the rest of the week due to widespread illness. According to Floyd County Schools Superintendent...
wklw.com
Floyd Co Sheriff named KY Sheriff of the Year
Floyd Co Sheriff John Hunt has been named the Kentucky Sheriff of the Year by the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association. He was given the honor at the Association’s Annual Banquet on Thursday night. Sheriff Hunt had to navigate the loss of members of his Department following an ambush at a home in Allen in June and then had to work to re-assure and inform the community as the investigation unfolded. One of his Deputies, William Petry, who was killed in the ambush, was named Deputy of the Year and several others received the Medal of Valor.
WKYT 27
Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
wklw.com
The Man Know as the ‘Bogus Beggar’ Arrested a Second Time in Paintsville
Here is additional information on the arrest of the man known throughout the state as the “Bogus Beggar.” On Saturday, Dec 10 the Paintsville Police Dept. arrested 40 year-old Gary Thompson of Louisville. Thompson was charged with criminal trespassing, soliciting unlawful compensation, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Reports indicated that Thompson was outside a local business asking for money and rides. He was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Following his release on Monday, the Paintsville Police Dept was called back to the business were Thompson was arrested on Saturday. Police say he was doing the dsame thing as before and he was arrested once again. Thompson is well known for allegedly pretending to be disabled while panhandling in the Louisville area. The Pikeville Police Dept also reported that Thompson had been in the Pikeville area last week.
wymt.com
Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor retires
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The state’s oldest and longest-serving mayor retired from office this week. Walter Lee Cash served as Brodhead’s mayor for 24 years and has never missed a board meeting. At a reception Monday night, he officially retired and the city’s new mayor was sworn...
fox56news.com
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat causes evacuation
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 13, 2022. Lexington wants to help you recycle your holiday …. Lexington wants to help you recycle your holiday boxes. Only dry cardboard can be taken. Kentucky could...
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
WKYT 27
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
One-time Cincinnati TE commit Khamari Anderson pledges to UK
Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical tight end Khamari Anderson (6-foot-4, 225) has committed to Kentucky on the heels of his official visit. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow lead the charge as the coaching staff adds a third potential tight end, joining Washington County Court House's (Ohio) Tanner LeMaster and Louisville (Ky.) Pleasure Ridge Park's (Ky.) Jakob Dixon. Keaton Upshaw has already entered the transfer portal.
WKYT 27
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
