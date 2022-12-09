Read full article on original website
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Daily Orange
3 Syracuse players earn NFHCA All-America honors
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Three Syracuse field hockey players were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-America list. Charlotte de Vries and Quirine Comans were selected as first team All-America, while Eefke van den Nieuwenhof was named second team All-America. A regular on the NFHCA list, de Vries is the first four-time All-American in program history and her second first team selection.
Daily Orange
Duce Chestnut enters transfer portal, Syracuse lands Nebraska cornerback Jaeden Gould
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut announced via Twitter Tuesday that he’s entered the transfer portal. Chestnut was a two-year starter for the Orange, earning freshman All-American honors and finishing second in voting for...
Daily Orange
Syracuse avenges losses of past teams with 1st-ever national championship
CARY, N.C — When Amferny Sinclair buried the Orange’s eighth penalty attempt, it didn’t just signify Syracuse’s first-ever national championship. It was a vindication of years of work from Ian McIntyre and a host of former players, who couldn’t contain themselves after Syracuse’s win.
Daily Orange
Players from Syracuse’s 2015 College Cup run reflect on ‘brotherhood’ of the squad
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Usually, Ian McIntyre didn’t let his team have burgers. But after Syracuse upset three teams in a row to win the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, he relented. On the bus ride home, the Orange stopped at Burger King and all wore Burger King crowns.
Daily Orange
Despite 86-71 win, Syracuse’s poor defensive effort allows Monmouth to hang in
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. At its best, Syracuse’s defense stood tall when cornering Monmouth’s guards against the baseline, drawing one of 14 turnovers, locking down one of the most inexperienced teams in the country. At its worst, it stood still.
Daily Orange
Beat writers agree Syracuse will blow out 1-9 Monmouth
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse had a rough six minutes to begin its game on Saturday against old Big East rival Georgetown. Then the Hoyas’ shots stopped falling and SU capitalized behind double-doubles from Judah Mintz and Jesse Edwards. With a third straight win under its belt, SU welcomes Monmouth, one of the youngest teams in college basketball that sits at just 1-9.
Daily Orange
Syracuse wins 1st-ever College Cup
CARY, N.C — The national championship trophy sat in the center of the scorer’s table as the penalty kicks began. Benches rose in anticipation for both teams. The score was locked at two after 110 minutes. Syracuse had originally held the lead for 46 minutes after Curt Calov...
Daily Orange
Syracuse overcomes sluggish start to take down Monmouth, 86-71
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. It was never supposed to be close — Syracuse riding a three-game win streak, Monmouth losers in nine of its 10 games and the worst team on the Orange’s schedule. But for 30 of 40 minutes, it was.
Daily Orange
Alabama’s Braylen Ingraham commits to SU, freshman Jeremiah Wilson enters portal
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Former Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham announced his commitment to Syracuse Monday afternoon. The redshirt junior, who entered the transfer portal on Sept. 22, was not with the Crimson Tide this fall and did not see any game action in 2021. He appeared in two games in both 2019 and 2020, finishing his three seasons at Alabama with five total tackles.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU vs. Monmouth: Selective 3-pointers, Jack Collins’ career day
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. When Benny Williams connected on a free throw to seal off a four-point play midway through the second half, Syracuse shouldn’t have been breathing a sign of relief. By that point in the game, SU likely didn’t even expect its starters to be on the court. Against Monmouth, the Orange’s worst opponent this season per KenPom, Syracuse was supposed to run away with the game early and coast to a fourth-straight win. Instead, it found itself in a battle to regain even a two-possession lead on one of college basketball’s most inexperienced teams.
Daily Orange
Syracuse uses 2nd-half run to pull away from Monmouth, wins 86-71
Daily Orange
Dariauna Lewis records 4th double-double of season in win over Wagner
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Dariauna Lewis was frustrated when she didn’t grab another rebound right before she was subbed off the court in the first half. The ball went out of bounds. But that wasn’t because Syracuse...
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about 1-9 Monmouth
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After a slow start against Georgetown, a run at the end of the first half sealed a third-straight win for Syracuse. Jesse Edwards finished with a double-double for the fourth time this season and Judah Mintz dished out a game-high 10 assists in what proved to be a 19-point win over Georgetown. Now, after three-straight losses, the Orange look to Monmouth to be their fourth-straight win and to move two games over .500 in nonconference play.
Daily Orange
East Syracuse Minoa’s Leah Rehm is shattering girls’ soccer records
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After arriving late for a game in Rochester, Leah Rehm realized she had grabbed two left cleats. But it didn’t matter. Rehm needed to play. By the time the final whistle sounded, she had produced a hattrick.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about Wagner in its 3rd-ever matchup with SU
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse bounced back from its second defeat of the season to Purdue in thrilling fashion — a two-point victory over Yale on Dec. 4. Four days later, the Orange defeated Coppin State at home to notch two consecutive wins — the first win streak since starting the season off 5-0.
Daily Orange
Syracuse routs Wagner, 83-53
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Felisha Legette-Jack just wanted her players to compete with intent. Before Syracuse’s Sunday afternoon matchup with Wagner, Legette-Jack said she expected accountability from the Orange as they struggled to come out of the gates strong for nearly three weeks. In fact, SU hadn’t led after a first quarter since Nov. 21.
Daily Orange
Willing to brave the elements? Here are some local winter sports to jump-start break
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Syracuse winter has finally started, and with whistling winds and low temperatures, it’s hard to get your dose of vitamin D. Although staying inside may seem like the easiest option, spending time in nature can be beneficial, even in the winter months.
Daily Orange
Capitalism, advertising create societal pressure around the holidays
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The holidays are a time filled with good tidings and joy and the looming threat of capitalist pressure. I understand that certain people express their love through the exchange of tangible items, but there is too much pressure involved when it comes to the holidays. In reality, the holidays should be spent recovering, honoring culture and spending time with people you love.
Daily Orange
Sweeten the holidays with these 4 home-baked cookie recipes
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. 1 cup unsalted butter (softened) 1 bag Bright White Candy Melts or white chocolate, melted* vegetable shortening as needed to thin candy melts crushed candy canes. Molasses cookies. 1 1/2 cups shortening. 2 cups sugar...
