Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Related
NHL
Howe's 801st NHL goal forgotten by many with Ovechkin closing in
Howe was 52 years old when he scored his 801st and final NHL regular-season goal with the Hartford Whalers against the Detroit Red Wings on April 6, 1980. That stood as the NHL record until Wayne Gretzky scored his 802nd on March 23, 1994. Ovechkin, who has 800 goals heading...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Wild host Red Wings with swagger back since Reaves trade
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Wednesday. The Wild didn't trade for Ryan Reaves because of his offensive ability. General manager Bill Guerin said he was looking to inject some energy into the locker room when the Wild acquired the forward from the New York Rangers on Nov. 23. "Ryan's got a certain swagger," Guerin said. "And you need that to be successful. You need that on your team." Minnesota might have needed it more than anyone thought, because in the nine games Reaves has played, the Wild (15-11-2) are 6-3-0, compared to 9-8-2 before he made his debut Nov. 25. They've also won four straight at Xcel Energy Center entering their game against the Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, SN NOW). The Red Wings (13-9-6) have lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 1-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Captain Dylan Larkin, Detroit's leading scorer with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 28 games is not available after the forward sustained an undisclosed injury during the third period against the Hurricanes. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Wild 1
ST. PAUL, MN - It was a tight game in the Twin Cities. The two teams showed off their familiarity with one another in a tight checking, chippy hockey game. After a night in Edmonton where the two teams combined for 82 shots, just 51 opportunities made their way to the starting goaltenders.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kings
The Sabres are back in black and red tonight to host the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Rick Jeanneret will join Brian Duff and Marty Biron on the pregame show on MSG beginning at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.
NHL
LA Kings @ Buffalo Sabres: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres:. Where: Keybank Center (Buffalo, New York) Sabres: 12 - 14 - 2 (26 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 5 (31 pts) Alex Iafallo returns to his home state to play the Sabres for the ninth time in his career. Iafallo grew up in Eden, N.Y., 30 miles south of Buffalo. Iafallo (73-102=175) has the third-most points among undrafted skaters from New York state behind Joe Mullen (502-561=1,063) and Billy Burch (136-60=196).
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Sharks in San Jose on Tuesday
Arizona plays next against Islanders on Friday, will host telethon with Bally Sports Arizona benefitting Phoenix Children's. Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 13th goal and Nick Bjugstad added his sixth of the season, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday at SAP Center. Karel...
NHL
Seamus Casey 'Projects Very Well as a Pro' | PROSPECT WATCH
The Devils defensive prospect is pushing for a spot on Team USA for the 2023 World Junior Tournament. It's no knock on his much-discussed Michigan teammate and fellow Devils prospect Luke Hughes but it speaks volumes that Seamus Casey came up first in a conversation with a member of Devils brass earlier this week.
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Avalanche
In the third game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7) are in Denver on Tuesday to take on Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (14-10- 2). Game time at Ball Arena is 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
NHL
Ovechkin gets No. 800 in Capitals win against Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Alex Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals when he had a hat trick for the Washington Capitals in a 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday. Ovechkin scored his 798th goal just 24 seconds into the first period...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship rosters
Wright of Kraken, projected No. 1 NHL Draft pick Bedard to represent Canada. Shane Wright and Connor Bedard are among the 22 players selected to play for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be held Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Wild
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their season series against the Minnesota Wild with a Monday night contest ay Xcel Energy Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
NHL
PSPCA and PAWS team up with Flyers to announce Hockey & Hounds Roster
As a part of the Hockey & Hounds initiative, PSPCA and PAWS have teamed up with the Flyers and Flyers Alumni to name 32 adoptable dogs after current Flyers players and Flyers Alumni to help them score forever homes. 3:07 PM. Today, the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) and the Philadelphia Animal...
NHL
Mailbag: Sabres' up-and-down play, Capitals' chances of making playoffs
Here is the Dec. 14 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What the heck is going on in Buffalo? Some days they look like a legitimate threat and other days they're making bonehead mistakes. What's it going to take for them to be "for real?" And do you think they'd be better if they were in the Western Conference? -- @mikeybox.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Golden Knights
WINNIPEG - In two meetings with the Vegas Golden Knights this season, the Winnipeg Jets haven't been happy with how they've played. Both of those games came in October, both at the end of a stretch of three games in four nights, and both resulted in losses - although the second match-up went to overtime.
NHL
NHL On Tap: West division leaders Golden Knights, Jets clash in Winnipeg
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 12 games Tuesday. Showdown of Western Conference leaders in Winnipeg. Western Conference division leaders will clash when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the...
Comments / 0