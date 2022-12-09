Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps helping teammates
Kucherov was credited with three assists during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday. Kucherov, who has compiled 13 helpers in his past nine appearances, dished out a trio of assists for the fourth time in 28 games this season. The 29-year-old right winger paces the Lightning with 31 assists and 42 points this season. Kucherov, who has earned at least one helper in four straight outings, contributed two shots and one hit Tuesday. He also earned a plus-2 rating but remains a minus-1 for the season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved off top line
Bailey was placed on the second line during practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This move may have just as much to do with finding the best winger to play with Mathew Barzal as it does the play of Bailey. That being said, Bailey's play hasn't been anything to write home about. He only has four goals and nine points in 25 games this season and hasn't scored in eight games. Bailey will get a chance to break that streak on Tuesday versus the Bruins.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Registers pair of helpers in win
Schmaltz produced two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers. Schmaltz set up Clayton Keller's second-period tally and helped out again on his linemate's game-winning goal with 23 seconds left in overtime. This was Schmaltz's second multi-point effort of the campaign. He's at four goals, three assists, 23 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 11 outings while serving as a top-six forward and power-play option, though he's yet to produce any points with the man advantage.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Racking up involvement
Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip...
CBS Sports
Padres' Preston Tucker: Headed to San Diego
Tucker signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tucker played exclusively at Triple-A Gwinnett in 2022, slashing .267/.347/.426 with nine home runs, 47 RBI, one stolen base and 37 runs in 75 contests. He'll be an unlikely candidate to crack the Opening Day roster and hasn't seen any big-league action since the 2018 campaign during stops in Atlanta and Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Miller's 19 points lead St. Thomas past Green Bay 82-61
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) Riley Miller had 19 points in St. Thomas' 82-61 victory over Green Bay on Tuesday night. Miller was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Tommies (9-4). Parker Bjorklund shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Andrew Rohde finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Manny Pina: Heads to Oakland in three-team deal
The Athletics acquired Pina from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team trade which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The A's also received pitchers Kyle Muller, Royber Salinas and Freddy Tarnok plus outfielder Esteury Ruiz, while Atlanta received catcher Sean Murphy and the Brewers received catcher William Contreras and pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Joel Payamps: Dealt to Brewers
The Brewers acquired Payamps from Oakland on Monday in a three-team deal with Atlanta, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Monday's trade also involved Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, among other components. Payamps was an effective reliever in 2022, posting a 3.23 ERA and 41:16 K:BB in 55.2 innings between Kansas City and Oakland. He figures to handle low-leverage work in the Brewers' bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans
Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Colorado makes history as Bottom 25 champion is crowned for 2022 season
Esteemed Bottom 25 readers, it is that time of year again. The time when the worst of the worst gather around the most torn-up, unsuitable-for-play football fields in the country to participate in a playoff and determine the one true champion in college football: The Bottom 25 champion. Twelve teams...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Deal becomes official
Velasquez's signing of a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Pirates was formally announced by the team Tuesday. Velasquez operated in a swingman role for the White Sox last season but will open 2023 in the Pirates' rotation. As far as his fantasy outlook for next season, Velasquez is likely best left to NL-only leagues.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Designated for assignment
Machin was designated for assignment by Oakland on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. After the A's executed a trade on Monday in which they received a total of five players from Atlanta and Milwaukee, Machin had to be DFA'd in order to make room on the club's 40-man roster. The 29-year-old infielder slashed .328/.404/.461 in Triple-A Las Vegas last season. Repeated success in the minors could earn him a spot on the 40-man roster once again.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Logs full practice
Walker (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. After sitting out the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, Walker was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Seattle returned to the field Tuesday for a more traditional practice session, with Walker taking every rep in the session. The full practice likely puts Walker in position to reclaim his lead role out of the Seattle backfield Thursday against the 49ers, provided he avoids any setbacks during Wednesday's session. Travis Homer, who served as Seattle's primary back against Carolina, will likely move into more of a change-of-pace role Thursday in Walker's expected return.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Tops 20 carries
Foreman rushed 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for one yard. Foreman led the Panthers in carries despite being listed with a foot injury earlier in the week. While he matched Chuba Hubbard for the team's lead in rushing yardage, both Hubbard and third-string tailback Raheem Blackshear managed to find the end zone while Foreman didn't. While they also made larger contributions in the passing game, Foreman's status as Carolina's bell cow over the second half of the season gives his value a solid floor ahead of Week 15's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaw-dropping numbers in loss
Jefferson secured 11 of 15 targets for 223 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson comfortably led the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the fact Minnesota had to go pass-heavy as the game went on naturally benefitting the star receiver. He logged a team-long 47-yard catch along the way, and he's now just one grab away from his second straight 100-yard reception campaign. Jefferson's first opportunity to build on his season-best yardage tally comes in a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
