Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
usflnewsroom.com
Top Stadium Options for a USFL Philadelphia Hub
The USFL reportedly is looking into Northern Conference hubs in Detroit and Philadelphia metro areas, according to Tony Paul or The Detroit News. New Orleans Breakers head coach John DeFilippo mentioned in a now-deleted interview that it was likely that four teams will play in Detroit in 2023. Nothing to this point has been finalized and a hub in Philadelphia remains very much in the cards.
phillyvoice.com
Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday
An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Philly’s Africatown could be resurrection of Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’ | Michael Coard
I'll expect to see you there every day, supporting SW Philly's renaissance. The post Philly’s Africatown could be resurrection of Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’ | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
phillyvoice.com
MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
Late Temple coach John Chaney honored by Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Council honored a local college basketball legend on Sunday. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson presented a citation to the family of the late Temple coach John Chaney.Fittingly, this took place at the John Chaney Memorial High School showcase which raises money for Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.Chaney was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 89.
temple.edu
President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia
How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
PhillyBite
Most Romantic Places for a Mature Date in Philadelphia
These outlets will present you with the profiles of a cross-section of fabulous milfs. You can drop messages to individuals, subtly finding out if they might be up for romance in Pennsylvania! The discreet communication channels will make it easy to make the arrangements. What's more, there are websites specifically aimed at mature singles. So, why not join a milfs dating site and start flirting? You’ll soon be touching base with someone ideal for a night out in Philly. Once you’ve connected, here are the city’s most romantic destinations.
phillyvoice.com
Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
OH MY GOD! ‘Friends The Experience’ Is Coming to Philadelphia
It doesn't matter if you're a Joey, Ross, or Rachel. You could even a Monica, Chandler, or Phoebe. The Friends Experience is coming to town, and we've heard RAVE reviews about the experience so far. The Friends Experience is an immersive and interactive experience that will make you feel like...
Ready for some sunshine? Here are cheap flights from the Philadelphia area to Florida.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to get away? Well, you're in luck! Airlines are expanding flights to Florida from some of our smaller airports.Spirit Airlines has already announced it will provide nonstop service from Atlantic City to Palm Beach. That starts on Thursday.The airline said special discounted fares will start at $50 one-way. It already flies to four other Florida locations.And Avelo Airlines will soon offer cheap, non-stop flights to Florida at the Wilmington-New Castle Airport. The airline will have flights to five Florida airports from $49 starting Feb.1, 2023. But with airline departures at the airport over the years, some are questioning if the airline will stay.In the past two decades, three airlines have announced operations at the airport, only to leave shortly after due in part to competition with surrounding airports. Airport officials say this new contract shows that Avelo is here to stay.
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star CB Omillio Agard Names Penn State to Top Five
Penn State has already landed an in-state commitment from a top-five recruit in the class of 2024, and now it’s in the running for another. 2024 four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (Erie, Pennsylvania) committed to Penn State way back in January, out of McDowell in Erie, Pa., and Omillio Agard may be adding to PSU’s recruiting class from the other side of the state.
phillyvoice.com
Archdiocese of Philadelphia to close 4 Catholic churches in city, suburbs
Four Catholic churches in the Philadelphia area, including two in the city, will close their doors in the new year as part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's latest plan to relegate buildings and merge parishes. The churches – Holy Trinity Church in Society Hill, The Saint Peter Claver Church building...
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
billypenn.com
Income spikes in Point Breeze, Fishtown; The ‘girl in the box’; Renaming rec center for Tiffany Fletcher | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Annual household income rose 11% across the U.S. over the past decade, per American Community Survey data released last week, but stayed relatively flat in Philadelphia overall, at $52.6k. However, income spiked more than 80% in two Philly zip codes known to be centers of gentrification: 19146, which includes Point Breeze and Grays Ferry ($86.4k), and 19125, which covers Fishtown and parts of Kensington ($89.5k). [Capital-Star/U.S. Census/Inquirer$]
Crews remove box around Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia
The box has surrounded the statue for two years. On Friday, a judge ruled it needed to be removed.
New vision correction using UV light available in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery. It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses."This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's...
insideradio.com
A Mike Missanelli – Angelo Cataldi Reunion On Philly’s WIP-FM.
Veteran Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli returned to the “SportsRadio 94” WIP-FM airwaves for the first time since 2006 Thursday morning, joining morning man Angelo Cataldi to reminisce about their time together at the station. The sports radio journeymen also talked about Missanelli's time working with legendary Philly sports personality Howard Eskin and their lengthy careers.
glensidelocal.com
Fun fact: John Stetson of Elkins Park invented the American cowboy hat
Fun fact: John B. Stetson, for whom Elkins Park’s Stetson Avenue is named, is the godfather of American-style cowboy hats. He owned a mansion in Elkins Park and his Philly factory was the birthplace of the hat’s design. The son of a New Jersey hatmaker, Stetson traveled to...
