Emily Ratajkowski credits therapy with getting over ‘fear of abandonment’

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

Emily Ratajkowski is getting real about her therapy experience and how it helped her kick her “fear of abandonment.”

The model spoke to her “High Low” podcast listeners on Thursday about bettering herself by studying attachment styles.

“I’ve been in therapy for quite a long time,” the actress first noted.

Ratajkowski, 31, explained that she tested for an “anxious preoccupied” attachment style when she began therapy, but recently found that she has progressed to a “more secure” type.

The actress, who divorced husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid a cheating scandal earlier this year, went on to detail the characteristics of anxious types.

“It means you really don’t want to be alone,” she said. “You typically have negative self-image [and a] positive views of others.

“They often seek approval, support, responsiveness from their partner. You’re always turning to your parent for more reassur[ance],” Ratajkowski continued.

The actress “learned to be independent” after doing therapy “for quite a long time.”
While some people improve with the help of supportive partners, the “iCarly” alum said, “For me, it was really in therapy where I learned to be independent and get to the root of my fear of abandonment.”

Ratajkowski noted that she is working to develop a “secure” attachment with her 1-year-old son, Sylvester.

Sylvester was born in March 2021 , one year before Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard called it quits .

The “We Are Your Friends” star has since made headlines for dates with DJ Orazio Rispo and “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson. She was also romantically linked to Brad Pitt in September.

Ratajkowski has since been on dates with Pete Davidson, among other celebs.
Meanwhile, Ratajkowski no longer wants to be a “pick-me girl” while looking for love , she told Harper’s Bazaar in an October interview.

“I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked [before],” the “ My Body ” author said at the time. “So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.'”

The “Gone Girl” star doesn’t “owe anything to anybody” while dating.
The following month, Ratajkowski told “Today” show co-hosts that she likes “doing [her] own thing.”

She gushed, “It’s so nice, honestly. I don’t owe anything to anybody — other than my son, that’s the only man.”

