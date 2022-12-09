Read full article on original website
Related
nprillinois.org
New area code coming to southern Illinois
The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced another new area code in the state, this one for 37 southern counties. That will include communities such as Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville and Marion. The new area 730 area code will overlay the existing 618 area code. It’s...
nprillinois.org
Illinois law requires sealed battery smoke alarms starting in 2023
A new law in effect on Jan. 1 means you might need to update your home smoke alarms. Public Act 100-0200, passed in 2017, requires all Illinois homes to have a smoke alarm with a sealed 10-year battery by Jan. 1, 2023. According to the bill, homeowners without an updated alarm will get a 90-day notice to get a sealed battery model; after those 90 days they can be fined up to $100.
nprillinois.org
Amid the holidays, COVID-19 numbers rising in central Illinois
As people gathered for the Thanksgiving holiday, the result appears to be a surge in COVID-19 and other viruses. 74 counties in Illinois are now rated at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC. 29 Illinois counties at a High Community Level for COVID-19, up from 12 a week ago; while 45 counties are a Medium Level. IDPH is reporting 21,404 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 2, and 56 deaths.
Comments / 0