A new law in effect on Jan. 1 means you might need to update your home smoke alarms. Public Act 100-0200, passed in 2017, requires all Illinois homes to have a smoke alarm with a sealed 10-year battery by Jan. 1, 2023. According to the bill, homeowners without an updated alarm will get a 90-day notice to get a sealed battery model; after those 90 days they can be fined up to $100.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO