Decider.com

Why Savannah Guthrie Isn’t on ‘Today Show’ This Week

Savannah Guthrie, where are you? After being absent from The Today Show since Nov. 28, the anchor revealed yesterday (Nov. 30) that she would not be co-hosting the annual Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony due to the “flu or something.”. Viewers were concerned about Guthrie’s absence after recent rumors of...
Us Weekly

Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Decades of love! Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been together for more than 20 years after initially meeting on the set of the Today show. “It was funny [because] we were in the ‘friend zone,’” the Today meteorologist recalled of romancing his now-wife, an NBC correspondent, during a February 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We were friends […]
realitytitbit.com

Hoda Kotb says Kathie Lee Gifford ‘threw grenade’ with personal story on The Today Show

The Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb said that Kathie Lee Gifford once “threw a grenade” when they were both on air that she didn’t know how to deal with. The news presenter spoke of the awkward moment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2022. Two women who called into the show asked if Hoda had ever had a story shared about herself on air without her prior knowledge that she “really wished they hadn’t.”
Page Six

Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization

Al Roker’s daughter Leila joked about looking “mental breakdown chic” amid the “Today” show weatherman’s rehospitalization. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram Story selfie Wednesday that showed her sitting in an orange chair in front of a sign that read, “Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse.” Leila captioned the solemn snap with an upside-down happy face, writing, “it’s giving mental breakdown chic.” The American University of Paris student went on to thank her “wonderful friends and family” for reaching out amid her father’s ongoing health scare. “We really appreciate it,” she wrote. While Leila’s mother, Deborah Roberts, has remained silent on social media, she did respond to a...
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Us Weekly

Al Roker’s Quotes About His Health Through the Years

He's an open book. Al Roker has been honest about his health issues — but that wasn't always the case. In 2002, Roker didn't initially tell his Today colleagues​ about his gastric bypass surgery. He admitted to USA Today later that year that he'd told them it was a gall bladder removal because he was […]

