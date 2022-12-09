ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah Bids Tearful Farewell During Final ‘Daily Show’ Taping

By Samantha Nungesser
 4 days ago
After seven years of hostingThe Daily Show, comedian Trevor Noah has officially bid farewell to his late night program, leaving his audience with a tearful goodbye as he thanked the fans and paid tribute to Black women in his monologue.

Noah, who took over the Comedy Central show from Jon Stewart in 2015, announced that he would be leaving his hosting gig earlier this year. During his final taping, which aired on Thursday night (Dec. 8), Noah dedicated a portion of the episode the his viewers, saying how “grateful” he is to those who have watched him over the years.

“I’m grateful to you — every single one of you,” he told the audience. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”

He continued, “Then I look at this now and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing I always appreciate because I know the empty seat that sits behind it. Thank you to people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it’s a critique.”

Noah even thanked those who “hate-watch,” joking that he “still got the ratings,” before going on to close out his speech with a “special shoutout” to Black women.

“I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas,” he began. “Who do you think teaches me, who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me?”

Noah, whose eyes welled up with tears, added, “I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women. Because unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to fuck around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad.”

While his time on The Daily Show has come to an end, Noah will be keeping busy with his new Netflix special, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, which premiered in late November, and his tour, which kicks off in January 2023.

The Daily Show returns to Comedy Central on Jan. 17. While a permanent replacement for Noah has not yet been announced, there will be a rotating door of guest hosts filling his spot, including Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler, and Kal Penn, per Deadline.

