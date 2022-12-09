For the first time since 1862, Central Park is naming one of its entrances. The entrance at Central Park North at 110th Street, between Malcolm X Boulevard and Fifth Avenue, will now be known as “The Gate of the Exonerated”—after the exonerated “Central Park Five” who were wrongfully convicted of beating and raping a female jogger in the park more than 30 years ago—and will have an accompanying inscription in stone on the perimeter wall.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO