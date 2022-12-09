ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz named ACC Rookie of the Week

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball’s Judah Mintz was named the ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday, making it the first time this season that a member of the Orange secured an individual conference recognition. This past week, Mintz averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.0 steals per game...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update

White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Monmouth

Compared to recent opponents, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team shouldn’t have much to fear heading into its next matchup at home against the Monmouth Hawks. Monmouth (1-9) enters the contest coming off a 36-point defeat to Princeton on the road, while Syracuse is coming off an emotionally charged weekend with a 19-point victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Monmouth

Unfortunately, we can’t declare this season to be a success just because the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team crushed the Georgetown Hoyas soundly by double-digits. Instead, the Orange (6-4) have a quick two-day turnover as the team gears for another home game, this time against the Monmouth Hawks (1-9).
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from Monmouth

The Syracuse Orange returned to action tonight and with the crowd (and maybe the team) distracted by the men’s soccer National Championship game, they pulled tightened up in the second half for a win over the Monmouth Hawks. Here are three takeaways from the win:. Slow start again. Maybe...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: the Orange win fourth-straight, squeak by Monmouth 86-71 amid slow start

Competing forces struck the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (6-4) in its Tuesday night matchup versus the Monmouth Hawks (1-9). The first of which was out of its control, with nearly the entire Orange fanbase checked out with the Syracuse men’s soccer team defeating the Indiana Hoosiers in penalty kicks in the College Cup Finale thriller.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham transfers to Orange from Alabama

The Syracuse Orange football program is taking a page out of the men’s soccer program and using the transfer portal to build up the team. Dino Babers picked up a notable transfer for the trenches on Monday night. Former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham is joining Syracuse from Alabama. Ingraham...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Orange add two more commits to 2023 class

The Syracuse Orange football program picked up two new commitments over the weekend. As the Orange continue to look to replace three starters on the offensive line they added graduate transfer Joe More from the Richmond Spiders and 2023 OL/DL recruit Vincent Caroll-Jackson out of Pennsylvania. The 6’5 More is...
SYRACUSE, NY

