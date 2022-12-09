Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
Grand sees 6 inches of snow in some areas as storm expected to continue
The winter weather advisory that started Monday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. for parts of Grand County will continue until 5 p.m. Wednesday and bring more snow to the county. Parts of the county received 6 inches of snow overnight. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network reported 6...
1310kfka.com
Strongest storm this season slams northeastern Colorado
It was the strongest storm the state’s seen so far this year. Freezing temperatures and gusty winds made for blowing snow in Greeley and the west side of Weld County. But to the east in the northern plains, whiteout conditions left dozens of roads, including major highways and all roads north of I-70 closed Tuesday. They’ve since reopened. Travel impacts are expected to remain throughout the day Wednesday with gusty windy and heavy snow continuing to fall in the high country in the northeastern plains. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will also be with us for the next few days.
Denver, other Front Range cities now included in 'Winter Weather Advisory' ahead of powerful storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) has widened the scope of Monday's 'Winter Weather Advisory' to include several Front Range cities including Fort Collins, Denver, Castle Rock, and Greeley, ahead of powerful storm system. According to the service, the advisory goes into effect at 9 PM on Monday and will expire...
Whiteout conditions could impact travel Tuesday
Parts of eastern and northeastern Colorado will be impacted by blizzard conditions on Monday night and Tuesday.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019
Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday
Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
Winter storm will create extreme impacts in parts of the state
A storm moving from California to Colorado on Monday will bring snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. The plains will experience a blizzard.Denver and the Front Range urban corridor should be spared the worst of the storm and will likely only get 1-4 inches of snow mostly Monday night.It's a different story on the Eastern Plains for the first BLIZZARD WARNING of the season has been issued from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of up to 10 inches of snow together with 60 mph wind gusts will cause whiteout conditions on the plains and could prompt...
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
Denver weather: Warm weekend before snow, cold arrive
The Pinpoint Weather team is watching closely for impacts to travel, especially early and late on Tuesday.
skyhinews.com
Kremmling’s Keepsake Christmas Shoppe showcases locally made gifts
Santa’s North Pole workshop has found a second location at the Keepsake Christmas Shoppe & Custom Framing at 411 Park Ave. in Kremmling. Unlike Santa’s workshop, the Shoppe is open year-round, and artisans, not elves, make the wares. The store is adorned with festive gifts and sparkling decorations. A Christmas tree stands tall in the shop, while gnomes, snow globes and Santas fill the shelves.
snow possible across all of Colorado starting Monday night
More snow for the mountains, but dry in Denver. Quiet weather through the weekend. A stronger storm next week.
skyhinews.com
Rep. McCluskie to host virtual town hall with county commissioners
State District 13 Rep. Julie McCluskie will host a virtual town hall from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, with county commissioners from around her district. Rich Cimino will represent the Grand County commissioners. Chaffee, Jackson, Lake, Park and Summit counties will also have commissioners attending the event, which will offer...
KDVR.com
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
skyhinews.com
Bock and Rosene retire after each puts in more than 30 years of public service
Two of Grand County’s most essential public servants, coroner Brenda Bock and clerk and recorder Sara Rosene, are retiring after their terms end this January. Each woman has served the county for over 30 years. During the Dec. 6 board of county commissioners meeting, commissioners Merrit Linke, Richard Cimino and Randy George recognized the women for their unflinching dedication to their duties, even amid challenges and disasters. The commissioners approved Resolutions 2022-12-01, recognizing Bock, and 2022-12-02, recognizing Rosene.
Comments / 0