KLTV
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release
WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - Two East Texans suspected in the Capitol riots appeared in court virtually Tuesday morning, the first since a Longview man’s pretrial release from jail. Toward the end of the hearing, Judge Thomas Hogan brought up an issue concerning a video which features Ryan Nichols that...
ktalnews.com
East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
scttx.com
Tornado Warning Includes Shelby County (Update 4:38pm)
December 13, 2022 - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Tornado Warning for East central Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas, South central Shelby County in eastern Texas, Northern San Augustine County in eastern Texas until 5:15pm CST. At 4:28 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing...
KLTV
Official shares what’s required to cool Marshall ice-skating rink
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019. Skeletal remains found by a work crew in July are those of Lauren Thompson, according to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports from Longview where police and emergency...
Longview mayor in hospital following recent health event
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital following a recent health event. City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said in a statement Saturday that Mack is in stable condition. He also said prayers and privacy for the family are appreciated at this time.
KTRE
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners approved to eliminate a position from the sheriff’s jail medical department. Sheriff Jason Bridges said they have three nurse positions open and are having trouble getting them filled. To temporarily get by, Bridges said the sheriff’s office contracts nurses when needed. He...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking portion of Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A portion of Loop 281 is closed after a Tuesday morning crash. According to the Longview Fire Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of W. Birdsong St. and W. Loop 281, near Komatsu Mining Corp. Details are limited at this time, but CBS19 will update...
KLTV
NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some weather damage has been reported in Panola County, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said an 18-wheeler wreck has been reported on FM 31. Kalie Malone submitted a photo from U.S. 59 north of Carthage which showed a possible funnel cloud. Community Four...
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
scttx.com
City of Center Presents Awards to Parade Winners
December 12, 2022 - The City of Center Mayor David Chadwick presented awards to winners of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Santa's Christmas Parade at the beginning of the City Council meeting on December 12, 2022 as the city was the Awards Sponsor of the parade. Mayor Chadwick said,...
KLTV
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities. The Angelina and Neches River Authority approved Tuesday for a $200,000 temporary project and to begin the application process for a $7.2 million grant for a long-term fix to Prairie Grove’s water issues. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KSLA
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
ktalnews.com
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
scttx.com
New Officers Installed at TAGHS Christmas Luncheon
Program Co-coordinators - Jean Wells, Kathy Grigsby. The Timpson Area Genealogical Society meets at 2PM on the third Wednesday of each month in the meeting room of the Timpson Public Library on the corner of Austin and Bremond Streets in downtown Timpson. The TAGHS library is located within the Timpson Public Library and is open and staffed from 9AM until 5PM weekdays. Telephone 936-254-2966 and ask for the Genealogical Library.
Goudarzi & Young law firm to give away hams in Longview, Gilmer ahead of Christmas
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local law firm is doubling-down on the generosity this holiday season. Not only did Goudarzi & Young give away turkeys for Thanksgiving, they are also giving out hams ahead of Christmas. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m.,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed tree leads to three-vehicle accident on HWY 80 at Marshall city limits
MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a crash affecting traffic on Highway 80 West. According to the HCSO, a tree fell near east of Tom Lay Road on Hwy. 80 at the Marshall city limits which led to a three-vehicle accident. Details...
Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst
LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
ktalnews.com
At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
KLTV
Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning. According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire.
scttx.com
2022 Tenaha Christmas Parade Photos
December 13, 2022 - Tenaha residents and vendors lined the streets in Tenaha as the Christmas parade traveled Wall Street on Saturday, December 11, 2022. After the parade passed through town, Santa set up in front of the fire department and children were able to visit with him. The event...
