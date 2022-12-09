11 Days of Giving: Saving Hope Animal Rescue 02:15

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — As part of our 11 Days of Giving campaign, CBS DFW will be spotlighting different local non-profits throughout the month of December.

We'll start with a rescue group dedicated to finding loving homes for abandoned, neglected and abused animals in Fort Worth and the surrounding areas.

Making sure all animals know love and kindness is a big mission, but one that Lauren Anton and Katie Whittenburg with Saving Hope Animal Rescue push for every day.

"One day at a time, one dog at a time and one cat at a time," Anton said.

And the need is great.

"We have over 520 dogs in foster homes right now, and over 500 cats, too, in foster care," she said.

The rescue is affiliated with The Saving Hope Foundation, with a focus on spay and neuter programs.

The foundation was created in 2016 and named after a pug-mix named Hope, who was abused and left for dead on a county road in Weatherford.

Since it's creation, Saving Hope Animal Rescue has helped over 6,000 pets find forever homes, more than 2,000 this year alone.

And it's not just animals that they help, Saving Hope volunteers regularly take puppies to schools, memory care centers and nursing homes to bring healing and smiles.

"I think we need animals as much as they need us, so it's fun to do stuff like that," Whittenburg said.

And they have a big project underway to help even more animals in need. The group bought a 14.8 acre property in Aledo with plans for animal intake, medical facilities and even a sanctuary for seniors.

And they always need help—whether it's fostering an animal, making donations or even just sharing their posts of pets that are available for adoption.

"Every dog and cat saved through Saving Hope is one less that's in the shelter," she said. "And that just means more love, more care, and they're safe."