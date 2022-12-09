ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

11 Days of Giving: Saving Hope Animal Rescue

By Brooke Katz
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2KqM_0jdMGR7E00

11 Days of Giving: Saving Hope Animal Rescue 02:15

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — As part of our 11 Days of Giving campaign, CBS DFW will be spotlighting different local non-profits throughout the month of December.

We'll start with a rescue group dedicated to finding loving homes for abandoned, neglected and abused animals in Fort Worth and the surrounding areas.

Making sure all animals know love and kindness is a big mission, but one that Lauren Anton and Katie Whittenburg with Saving Hope Animal Rescue push for every day.

"One day at a time, one dog at a time and one cat at a time," Anton said.

And the need is great.

"We have over 520 dogs in foster homes right now, and over 500 cats, too, in foster care," she said.

The rescue is affiliated with The Saving Hope Foundation, with a focus on spay and neuter programs.

The foundation was created in 2016 and named after a pug-mix named Hope, who was abused and left for dead on a county road in Weatherford.

Since it's creation, Saving Hope Animal Rescue has helped over 6,000 pets find forever homes, more than 2,000 this year alone.

And it's not just animals that they help, Saving Hope volunteers regularly take puppies to schools, memory care centers and nursing homes to bring healing and smiles.

"I think we need animals as much as they need us, so it's fun to do stuff like that," Whittenburg said.

And they have a big project underway to help even more animals in need. The group bought a 14.8 acre property in Aledo with plans for animal intake, medical facilities and even a sanctuary for seniors.

And they always need help—whether it's fostering an animal, making donations or even just sharing their posts of pets that are available for adoption.

"Every dog and cat saved through Saving Hope is one less that's in the shelter," she said. "And that just means more love, more care, and they're safe."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

11 Days of Giving: Carter's House helps get those in need back on their feet

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Inside the Park South YMCA in Dallas, past the gym and down the stairs, you'll find Carter's House. "Bad times happen to everybody, and we're here to get you through that bad time," said Shawana Carter, the founder. She started the nonprofit to provide school uniforms, clothing and shoes for struggling families after experiencing hard times herself. "I remember what that felt like, being a parent and not being able to clothe your kids."Clients can schedule an appointment to shop for what they need at no cost. The room is filled with bins categorized by gender and size....
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

New movie '5,000 Blankets' tells Keller family's true story

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Keller family is about to see their lives played out on the big screen. The movie "5,000 Blankets" opens in theaters on December 12. It's a Hollywood production sparked by a story first seen on CBS11. We first met Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip more than 15 years ago when they started a charity called Phillip's Wish. It began when Phillip's father developed schizophrenia and left his family to live on the streets of Fort Worth. Bunch says her son worried about how his father and the other homeless people would stay warm in the...
KELLER, TX
CBS DFW

Grapevine offering temporary shelter for those displaced by tornado

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A violent tornado seen crossing Highway 114 caused significant damage just down the street from Susan Ocon's home. "It was just like a sheet of white outside, you know the rain, then it just got really loud," she said.Thankfully, her home was spared but the neighborhood lost electricity. The storm carried over to an area near west Northwest Highway and North Dove Road."A lot of businesses, I don't think they'll be open for months and months now, but we were lucky to miss it just by like 50 feet or something and we have a few broken windows...
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dog Flu Outbreaks Hit Shelters, Clinics Across North Texas

North Texans are not the only ones getting sick with the flu this season, dog flu outbreaks are hitting shelters and clinics across Dallas- Fort Worth. Dallas Animal Services is in desperate need of help-- hundreds of large dogs from the shelter, who have all been exposed to URI will be up for adoption, foster and rescue placement. This weekend, they are offering a $150 incentive for anyone who will foster a dog for at least two weeks as a token of appreciation.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened

A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas

Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Lawns of Dallas Offers Tips to Winterize Your Garden

Yes, it was 75 degrees last week and you were wearing shorts, but the official beginning of winter is coming Dec. 21, we promise. The experts at Lawns of Dallas have a few tips to help winterize your lawn and garden. Plant!. Winter is the best time to plant new...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Collin County town of Blue Ridge hit by 2nd tornado this year

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service will be in the Collin County town of Blue Ridge tomorrow to survey damage left behind from a tornado that touched down early Tuesday.It's the second time this year a tornado has hit the tiny town of only about 1,000 people.  A boat was tossed into the air and now lodged against a fence with a whole lot of other debris – this storm moved so fast that residents say they barely had time to react. "It happened so fast, it's more emotional afterwards," Donald Reising said.Reising can only now process the...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
checkoutdfw.com

10 of the best places to see Christmas lights across North Texas

It's oooh and ahh season. Of course, we're talking about Christmas lights season, when families pack in their car, grab some hot chocolate and head out to find the best and brightest lights in North Texas. Realtor Lacy Zihlman, who sells houses across the metroplex, shared her family's ultimate Christmas...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

If you love holiday movies, you'll want to see this house in Allen

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If one of your favorite things about the holidays is watching classic Christmas movies — then you'll want to see this. In Allen, one homeowner is bringing them to life in an elaborate Christmas lights display that has become a holiday tradition for visitors from all over. From the Polar Express to National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and of course, Elf. Allen homeowner Chad Smith says "The Movie House" offers something for everyone. "I think just all of my favorite Christmas memories are centered around movies and I've never seen a house do it before," Smith said.He has a radio station...
ALLEN, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
167K+
Followers
24K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy